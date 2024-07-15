Lancashire Youth Council member visits Westminster Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eli Randles has the lovely privilege to go to Westminster hall in London to watch the new local mps get sworn in he had lovely time as he is part of Lancashire youth council and also part of wyre youth council with Connor Pennington and Nina beavers and hailey wood and Joe Stockell

Eli Randles had the lovely time at London with hans mundry worker for Lancashire county council and Eli had the best time on last Thursday when Connor Pennington for Fleetwood Town Football Club to do interview for chair/deputy to the group.

Eli didn't get it but Connor was so kind to Eli and said there is always a next time and the nice staff included were Hailey Wood, Connor Pennington, Joe Stockell, Macey Rainbow, Nina beavers and the fantastic new youth hub in fleetwood