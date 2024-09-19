The walk, which took participants on a 10-mile journey along Blackpool Promenade, saw over 70 enthusiastic supporters gather at The Venue in Cleveleys to take part. Despite the torrential downpour and unfavourable weather conditions, the fundraiser raised an incredible £3,671 during the event - making it a successful and memorable day for all involved. These funds will directly support the charity's vital work, helping to provide mental health and wellbeing services, employment support, money advice, and energy advice for women across the region. As a charity that supports an average of 5,000 people each year, Lancashire Women offers a wide range of services, including 1-to-1 and group sessions for mental health support, justice and safety services for women facing homelessness or domestic abuse, and much more. The organisation operates out of five key venues across Lancashire—in Preston, Accrington, Blackpool, Burnley, and Blackburn—and offers additional outreach and virtual support in areas like Chorley, Lancaster, and Skelmersdale. “We are so grateful to everyone who took part in this year’s walk,” said a spokesperson from Lancashire Women. “The funds raised will enable us to continue offering essential services to women in need, helping them break through the barriers they face and improve their wellbeing.” For more information on Lancashire Women and how you can get involved in their future events or support their work, visit www.lancashirewomen.org