Lancashire Wildlife Trust Launches Push to Save Newts and Preserve Pond Habitats

Lancashire Wildlife Trust is continuing its efforts as part of its biggest ever fundraising appeal, Step Up for Wildlife, aiming to raise £300,000 towards nature’s recovery.

As part of its 18-month Step Up for Wildlife appeal, the Trust is now focusing on raising £5,000 to increase awareness about the conservation of newts and the preservation of vital pond habitats. This is part of a wider plan to protect wildlife across the region and shines a spotlight on this elusive but important amphibian.

Jenny Johnson, Head of Marketing and Income Generation, said: “The funds raised will ensure we keep newts at the forefront of our conservation work, raising awareness about their importance and the need to protect them—both in our gardens and the wider region in both rural and urban areas.

“By supporting us, you'll help us maintain a strong focus on newts, highlight the value of ponds, and educate the public about the critical role they play in sustaining biodiversity.”

Nan Nook Pond at Wythenshawe Park

Newts, particularly the great crested newt, have been hit hard by habitat loss, with ponds disappearing at a rapid rate and the health of those that remain failing fast.

Without these essential environments, newts and other pond dwelling species are at serious risk. Lancashire Wildlife Trust is dedicated to making sure newts are not overlooked, but they need help to keep them in the spotlight.

"Newts are an indicator species that we use to identify whether a habitat is doing well, and right now they are telling us that the habitats are not great,” said Cris Davenport, Manchester Conservation Officer at the Trust.

“Gardens provide stepping stones for newts between larger parks as part of a wider habitat network. Garden ponds are just as important as large ponds – we need the public’s help to be newt advocates and help them at home too.

Restoration work at Nan Nook Pond, Wythenshawe Park

“By donating to our appeal, not only will you help us support this species' recovery, but through outreach and education, you'll also be helping us to change their future through rich nature recovery networks.”

The £5,000 raised will be used to:

Keep newts high on the agenda as a species to protect, both in local communities and in the wider countryside.

Raise awareness about the importance of ponds as key habitats for newts, and how individuals can help protect them by creating pond networks in their own gardens.

Smooth newt

Educate communities through media, workshops, school visits, and outreach, encouraging people to take an active role in both understanding and conserving newts and their environments.

To donate or learn more, please visit Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s website at www.lancswt.org.uk/appeal