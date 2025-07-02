Lancashire Skills & Employment Hub announces Skills Bootcamps partnership with Northcoders

Northcoders - one of the UK’s leading tech training providers - is partnering with Lancashire Skills & Employment Hub to offer 24 fully funded places on its Software Development in JavaScript Skills Bootcamp. The places are exclusively for Lancashire residents, and are being funded by Lancashire Skills & Employment Hub as part of the Skills for Life - Skills Bootcamps Scheme.

This beginner-friendly course is fully remote, delivered live, and runs full-time over 13 weeks. It’s open to anyone who lives in Lancashire, has been fully resident in England for at least three years, and was aged 19 or over before 31st August 2024. Northcoders has created a handy online tool that allows hopeful applicants to check if their postcode is eligible.

The first available course start date is Monday 28th July 2025, and a second will be running from Monday 15th September 2025.

Skills bootcamp are courses that allow people to build sector-specific skills quickly and get a guaranteed interview with a local employer. These courses are co-designed and delivered with employers, further education providers, and local government, ensuring curriculum relevance and direct links to hiring opportunities. They are 100% funded by the Skills For Life scheme, meaning there is no cost to the learner.

The Northcoders Skills Bootcamp in Lancashire programme curriculum has been carefully curated so it is based on what employers actually use, from HTML and CSS to JavaScript and real-world tools like Git and APIs. The aim is to prepare graduates for immediate employment in the tech sector so they can add value to their future employers and kick start their new careers.

In week one, learners will be taught the mechanics of code and how to problem solve; in weeks two and four they will focus on essential concepts and best practices for a successful career in tech - including working with industry-leading tools and techniques; in weeks five and six the onus will be on back-end development such as designing and building robust, real world APIs; week seven will be about integration; weeks eight and nine will be dedicated to front end; weeks 10, 11 and 12 will herald the project phase; and then the final week will move onto career support, job searching and networking. Learners will also benefit from one-to-one mentoring throughout the programme.

Since Northcoders was established nine years ago it has trained over 4,000 graduates. It now works with over 400 hiring partners including the BBC, Wren Kitchens, Sykes Holiday Cottages, and Debenhams.

Chris Hill – CEO of Northcoders – said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Lancashire Skills & Employment Hub on this programme. Fully funded Skills Bootcamps allow people from all backgrounds to change their lives and pursue careers in tech which would otherwise be hard to do. Our primary aims are to deliver a world-class curriculum that is based solidly on what industry demands, and for every graduate to leave equipped with the skills they need to thrive.”