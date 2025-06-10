Lancashire Skills Bootcamp targets new early years recruits

People in Lancashire will have the chance to launch a new career in early years childcare after one of the UK’s leading training providers launched a Skills Bootcamp.

Realise has begun its ‘apprenticeship accelerator’ programme with the aim of recruiting 70 people in Lancashire to the short course.

Lancashire has been selected as one of the Skills Bootcamp hubs by Realise – along with Greater London, Hertfordshire, Berkshire and Devon - where training will be delivered online in no more than 12 weeks.

The Skills Bootcamp has been funded by Lancashire County Council and will be open to anyone aged over 19. Training is delivered free of charge to anybody not currently employed in the early years sector.

Learn new skills

Individuals who complete the Skills Bootcamp will be guaranteed an interview for a job with a local nursery and will automatically be eligible to begin a Level 3 apprenticeship when they secure employment.

Karen Derbyshire, Director of Realise Early Years said: “With the number of children eligible for funded childcare growing substantially over the last 12 months and still additional eligibility to come, it’s more important than ever to not only attract new people to the industry but to get them qualified as quickly as possible, while ensuring they go through appropriate training.

“The Skills Bootcamp is a real opportunity for people who are currently unemployed, in another job but looking for a new career or people who have worked in early years previously and are now looking to return to the sector.

“For the learner, it is the chance to take the first steps to forging a new career and for nursery settings, it’s an opportunity to add another Level 2 qualified team member to their ranks once they are considered competent by the nursery manager.”

As well as securing a guaranteed interview, those completing the Skills Bootcamp will also have access to career coaches while the process of receiving enhanced DBS checks will begin during the training. They will also complete training in paediatric first aid.

Realise currently has 2,500 active early years learners across apprenticeships, Skills Bootcamps and other training across more than 1,000 employers in the UK.