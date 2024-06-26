Lancashire pupils take part in Etihad Campus training day with Manchester City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rossall pupils visit City's Etihad Campus for first time since announcement of UK-first partnership

Pupils at a prestigious Lancashire school visited Manchester City’s Etihad Campus ahead of the official launch of a UK-first partnership with the club.

A group of 24 pupils from Rossall School had the chance to meet the Manchester City coaches who will be training them at the school from September through the partnership announced earlier this year.

They also took part in a training session at the Joie Stadium, home to the club’s women and development teams, alongside a series of drills. The visit also coincided with National School Sports Week.

Pupils trained at the Etihad Campus, Manchester City's training centre

Bella Holland, a Year 12 pupil, said she “can’t wait” for the start of the Autumn term and the official launch of the partnership.

She said: “It was great to visit the Etihad Campus and meet the coaches for the first time.

“I was really in awe by the facilities here – they really are world class.

“I’m so excited to say I’ll be taught by two Manchester City coaches and will have more chances to train, learn and play under the guidance of the Premier League champions.

Pupils together at the training day

“I can’t wait to get started.”

First announced in March, Rossall’s partnership with Manchester City will see two of the club’s coaches work at the school full-time, teaching boys and girls of all abilities about the beautiful game.

That extends from tactics through to fitness and nutrition, tailored to the individual needs of every child between the ages of 11-19.

Pupils will also have further opportunities to visit the Etihad Campus throughout the duration of the programme.

The programme is open to both boys and girls at the school

Matt Grady, Director of Football at Rossall, said: “It was hugely exciting for the children to visit the Etihad Campus for the first time.

“This is a partnership unlike any other and is designed to benefit all children – regardless of their sporting ability.

“It is all about parity and giving every child the chance to excel in an environment as incredible as this.

“Manchester City’s educational values and ethos tie in perfectly with ours, which makes this unique partnership even more special.”