Lancashire prison psychologist urges other to join her in helping to reduce reoffending

Qualified and registered psychologists are sought across the North West to join the prison service and help make an impact on prisoners’ lives .

HMP Haverigg in Cumbria is looking for an experienced forensic psychologist to join their team and help complex individuals take a new path.

As a psychologist in HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) you could work in a range of different settings including adult prisons, young offender institutions or at HMPPS headquarters designing accredited interventions within specialist roles.

The varied role means those qualified can work with prisoners to assess their risk of harm, understand their behaviour and to help protect the public and reduce reoffending.

HMPPS is the biggest single employer of forensic psychologists like Nisha in the UK, offering a range of progression and specialist opportunities.

Nisha Pushpararajah, 38, from West Lancashire, is encouraging others to apply for the role at HMP Haverigg. She says HMP Haverigg was an attractive place to work in the heart of the Lake District.

Based primarily at HMP Wymott near Leyland and HMP Hindley near Wigan, Nisha is currently a Senior Psychologist and aspires to become a Principal Psychologist involved in policy development in the future. She says: “You have the potential to make a big impact on individuals when they need it. It's about remembering that you're there for a purpose and to make a difference.”

Nisha completed a Master's degree in Forensic Psychology, then gained practical experience working in probation as an approved premises supervisor, supporting offenders on licence. After volunteering with domestic violence victims, she realised she wanted to prevent victimisation by working with perpetrators.

She adds: "I value being part of a big team in the prison service. There's a sense of belonging and inclusivity that you might not get in smaller settings.

“I’m so glad I joined the prison service because there’s much more variety within my role than I might get elsewhere. Being a psychologist means I can help make a difference by promoting changes that can help prisons to become a more rehabilitative environment, but also help to reduce reoffending when people leave prison”.

HMPPS is looking to fill the role at HMP Haverigg with a registered forensic or clinical psychologist who is resilient, non-discriminatory, non-judgmental and is able to build trust with prisoners by listening to them. Applicants also need good communication and team working skills, a great deal of compassion and an ability to be analytic and resilient.

HMPPS is the biggest single employer of forensic psychologists in the UK, offering a range of progression and specialist opportunities. The roles also promise stability, with staff benefitting from job security and a public sector pension.

People who would like to take their psychology career in a rewarding new direction can apply or find out more by visiting Civil Service Jobs.