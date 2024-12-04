Lancashire Golf to stage ‘G4D’ (golf for the disabled) inclusive tournament in association with EDGA

Lancashire Golf has announced its staging of a new tournament for golfers with a disability in 2025, to be held at Lytham Green Drive Golf Club, helping to grow the sport in the North-West of England.

Supported fully by the membership of Lytham Green Drive GC in this aim, Lancashire Golf has worked alongside EDGA, the acknowledged international experts in G4D (golf for the disabled), to take this progressive step.

Agreement is in place that the ‘Lancashire Open for Golfers with a Disability’ will take place from September 17-19, 2025, with a field player size (male and female) to be confirmed, and G4D competitor entries opening online on January 1, 2025, via www.edgagolf.com.

Lancashire Golf and EDGA have endorsed a tournament format in order to welcome a wide variety of players from both the County of Lancashire and further afield. It is expected that players with physical, neurological, sensory and intellectual disabilities can take part. Spectators supporting the event may discover how a golfer with a visual impairment sets themselves to play, for example, or how a golfer with cerebral palsy or an above-knee leg amputation swings the club, or how a player hits great shots while seated from a powered chair.

The Lancashire Open for Golfers with a Disability is a significant new addition to the sporting diary in England, promoting the inclusive power of golf to a new audience and fostering ever closer links between golf and the local community.

EDGA (formally the European Disabled Golf Association) runs, badges, or supports 120-plus international G4D tournaments each year around the world. All of EDGA’s work seeks to further popularise the sport, including: ensuring a focus on eligibility to make the G4D ‘player pathway’ highly accessible for its players; the conducting of detailed research; providing coach education; and supporting development.

EDGA advises the game’s major stakeholders – including The R&A, the International Golf Federation (IGF), and the DP World Tour – and works alongside 50 National Golf Federations and a growing list of valued partners as it seeks to encourage 500,000 more people with a disability to explore the proven health benefits of golf (as charted by the World Golf Foundation’s landmark research, ‘Golf and Health’, published in 2017).

Delia Naylor, President of Lancashire Golf, said: “We at Lancashire Golf are delighted to promote this new championship in conjunction with EDGA. We are proud and grateful to host the inaugural event at Lytham Green Drive and we hope to see a large crowd of spectators and helpers, enjoying the skills of golfers from all over the world, whilst encouraging our local Lancashire players. Golf is for everyone, and the championship emphasises our commitment to equality, inclusivity and diversity.”

Meanwhile, EDGA’s experienced team will support Lancashire Golf in creating opportunities to welcome people who have a disability from the local community to sample the game for the first time during the event. Local PGA coaches in Lancashire will also be given access to EDGA’s online education modules, before receiving practical simulation training to better equip them in coaching golfers with different methods of play.

England Golf is one of the 50 national golf federations EDGA works with and supports in G4D. This latest news has been welcomed by the national governing body, with Disability Golf Manager Tom Dobson adding: “The role of the championship is pivotal in highlighting the positive work which is happening in the local area, and we are looking forward to working with the key stakeholders to strengthen and showcase how inclusive and accessible golf can be for everyone to play.”

EDGA President Dr Tony Bennett said: “Golf is a wonderful game for everyone, regardless of disability or impairment, and it is great that Lancashire Golf and Lytham Green Drive is at the forefront of positive change.

“With 16% of the world’s population having a disability, and given the significant health and wellbeing benefits that golf can provide its players, a growth in playing opportunities could transform thinking on a local level around disability, while highlighting that Lytham Green Drive is a leader in making the game more welcoming for all.”

– Learn more about Lancashire Golf at www.lancashiregolf.org

– See more on EDGA at www.edgagolf.com