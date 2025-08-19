Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service - King's Trust

The 12-week programme is open to 16–25 year olds who are currently not in education, employment, or training (NEET) and are looking for an opportunity to develop their skills, build confidence, and take the next step toward their future.

What the programme offers:

Adventure & Teamwork: Take part in a team-building residential week.

Community Projects: Make a difference by working on initiatives that benefit local people.

Work Experience: Gain hands-on experience that could lead to employment.

Qualifications & Skills: Build your CV and achieve certificates in First Aid, Fire Safety, Health & Safety, and more.

Personal Growth: Develop employability skills, confidence, and a sense of direction for the future.

Taking part in the programme will not affect any benefits you may be receiving.

Why join?

If college doesn’t feel right for you, or if you’re struggling to find a job, this could be your chance to gain experience, qualifications, and the support you need to move forward.

See a snapshot of what the programme is all about: Watch here

Get in touch

Spaces are limited – if you or someone you know would benefit from this opportunity, contact us today: [email protected]

South Shore Fire Station, St Anne’s Road, Blackpool, FY4 3FY4 3AP 01253 401283 | 07900 268711