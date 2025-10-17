Lancashire farming community raise thousands for North West Air Ambulance

Tom Dewhurst and Oliver Dewhurst from Dewhurst Agri, Kelly Stepaniuk, North West Air Ambulance, NFU County Chair Becki Fielding and husband Colin Fielding from Pulford Farm Dairies

Farmers and agricultural businesses have raised vital funds for a crucial lifesaving service following an NFU harvest ball attended by nearly 200 guests.

The night of celebration and fundraising at the NFU Lancashire Harvest Ball has raised nearly £12,000 for North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) service.

Organised by Lancashire NFU County Chair and dairy farmer Becki Fielding, the ball celebrated the farming community while supporting the vital emergency service.

The air ambulance service has said the money is enough to be used for a vital piece of equipment that will save lives.

Sponsored by Lancashire JCB dealership Dewhurst Agri based in Preston, the event at Stanley House Hotel and Spa in Mellor welcomed 170 guests.

Prizes were donated by farmers and agricultural businesses including farm shop vouchers, a Fastrac and driver for eight hours, flight simulator and Range Rover experiences, and a two-night break in Llandudno.

Becki Fielding, who farms at Pulford Farm Dairies in Blackburn, said: “We see the helicopter fly across the farm regularly and you never know when you might need it. They’re doing a vital thing, and I wanted to help keep it in the sky.

“It was a fantastic evening for the farming community and good to bring everyone together to socialise away from the farm whilst raising money for a brilliant charity.”

Tim Oliver, a volunteer with the North West Air Ambulance Charity, thanked Becki Fielding, the farming community and all those who supported them.

He said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the generosity of the sponsors and farmers at the event.

"The amount raised was far above our expectations and will make a real difference.

“The money raised would be enough to replace an item such as the LUCAS Device, used to provide CPR to a patient at the scene. It will help save many lives.”

A cheque was handed over at an event held on 15 October at Barton Aerodrome, near Manchester. This base houses two of the NWAA's three helicopters and critical care vehicles, allowing them to provide emergency pre-hospital care to critically ill and injured patients across the region.

NFU Lancashire County Adviser Aarun Naik added: "It’s important that we support the Air Ambulance, because if something happens to a farmer, it’s likely to be the Air Ambulance that comes for them.

“This event was all down to Becki she did an amazing job and big thanks to our members and farmers for raising so much money.”