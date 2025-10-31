Lancashire farm helps raise funds for Poppy Appeal through pumpkin picking fun

NFU member and Lancashire farmer Kevin Wareing

A Lancashire farm has turned Halloween festivities into a force for good this autumn, raising money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal through its popular pumpkin picking events.

Hundreds of visitors have flocked to the farm in Leyland to enjoy seasonal fun, learn about British food and farming, and support a meaningful cause, under the theme of ‘Pumpkins and Poppies.’

Paul’s Farm Pumpkin Patch hosted the Royal British Legion, police and army cadets, local scout groups and veterans over the last few weekends to help raise money for the Poppy Appeal which this year marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day.

The farm has diversified over the years from just arable to introducing pumpkin picking in 2021. Since then, it has become a staple autumn activity, with leftover pumpkins even used to feed livestock, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

Paul's Pumpkin Patch

NFU Preston member Kevin Wareing said: “It’s fantastic to see people enjoying the farm and supporting the Poppy Appeal.

“We’ve had a strong harvest this year despite the dry spring, and it’s great to be able to give back to the community.”

The NFU said the driest spring in more than 100 years meant it was a tough growing season for many across the country this year, but growers have continued to work hard to ensure plentiful supplies of pumpkins in the run up to Halloween.

NFU Lancashire County Adviser Aarun Naik, added: “Pumpkin picking is a brilliant way for families to connect with farming and learn where their food comes from.

“It’s also a great entry point for farms looking to diversify, and when paired with charitable causes like the Poppy Appeal, it shows the positive impact farming can have beyond the field.”