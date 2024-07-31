Lancashire company unveils innovative new door system

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire-based glazing company Weru UK, a distributor for Weru, Germany’s market-leading supplier of windows and doors, has introduced its latest innovation in door technology.

Available to view in Weru UK’s impressive showroom on Amy Johnson Way in Blackpool, the new Alegra door is a sliding, space-saving solution recommended for very large door openings. Like all of Weru’s high quality, German engineered products, it offers outstanding energy efficiency and the highest operating comfort, with smooth running technology and a soft closing function.

Other significant benefits include increased thermal insulation, burglar protection and acoustic protection to suit all living situations, from coastal locations to busy cities. The new Alegra panoramic patio doors also have a low-flush threshold, with the ingenious chamber geometry of the PVCu-aluminium threshold ensuring outstanding sealing without any frustrating stepovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand’s latest door system also meets the stringent requirements of the German Energy Saving Ordinance which the UK will move closer to from 2025.

Weru UK's latest innovation in door technology, the Alegra

Graham Lindsay, Managing Director of Weru UK, commented: “No detail is spared in the development of a Weru product, and the new Alegra panoramic patio door is no exception. We pride ourselves in remaining at the forefront of the latest technologies in all aspects of premium windows and doors, to help our customers create their dream homes with the finest German quality products.”

Graham continued, “The Alegra is a door system offering exceptional performance and will truly transform a home, allowing much more natural light in whilst also providing the highest level of security for decades to come.”

Weru UK is based at Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate, Blackpool and was established more than 38 years ago. The business serves a UK-wide client base with its unrivalled approach to installation and customer service, from its national support centre and impressive 8000sq ft showroom.