Lancashire church schools prepare to mark VE Day 80th anniversary

Church schools across Lancashire are being encouraged to participate locally in commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on Thursday, May 8.

In doing so they will join with parishes across the Diocese in marking the important date.

One Lancashire school participating in commemorations is Hoddleston St Paul’s CofE Primary and Pre-School. They will be holding a VE Day-themed afternoon tea on May 8 at which pupils, staff, families and members of the local community will come together to celebrate.

VE Day 80 logo

Adele Bass, Head of School said today: “VE Day 80 is a significant moment in British history because it reminds us of the courage, sacrifice and unity shown by people during the Second World War.

“It is important that we take the time to commemorate this day, to honour those who gave so much, and to reflect on the values of peace, freedom and respect. Remembering VE Day helps us appreciate the peace we enjoy today and encourages us to work together for a kinder, more understanding world.

“Our afternoon tea will be a chance to share stories, enjoy time together, and remember the spirit of unity that VE Day 80 represents.”

The children from the school are looking forward to taking part in the event and have been reflecting on what the 80th anniversary of VE Day signifies to them.

Some of the pupils from Hoddleston St Paul’s CofE Primary and Pre-School get ready for their VE Day afternoon tea while holding promotional posters for the event; left to right, Amelia year 4, Joseph year 6, Brooke year 3, Jacob year 5 and Jorja year 5

Jacob in year 5 said: “We are celebrating VE Day 80 because it’s important to remember the people who gave up so much for us.”

Meanwhile, Brooke in year 3 commented: “I’m looking forward to celebrating VE Day 80 with my friends and family. The afternoon tea will be a special time to remember the past and share stories together.”

And Joseph in year 6 said: “It is important to remember all the brave people who fought and worked hard so that we could live in peace; to keep their memory alive.”

The Hoddleston St Paul’s tea is just one event of many to be taking place and these will collectively join with many other national, regional and local events for VE Day 80; all offering an opportunity for reflection and remembrance.

Director of the Diocesan Board of Education, Iain Parks, said today: "As a family of church schools, it is vital that we teach our children to pause and remember the sacrifice made by so many in war for freedom and peace.

“Jesus reminds us, ‘Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends’ - John 15:13. We are encouraging all our students to reflect, give thanks, and honour those who have given so much on our behalf."

Other events are taking place in and connected to churches across the County for VE Day 80. They include a Civic Service on Sunday, May 11 at Blackburn Cathedral and many parishes will also hold local services on May 8 itself or May 11. Many churches will also be ringing their bells in celebration at 6.30pm on May 8; as they did on VE Day itself in 1945. Find out more here: https://bit.ly/3GQF900

