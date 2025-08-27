Lancashire Belle charms The Sidings with nostalgic afternoon performance

Homeowners at The Sidings in Lytham enjoyed a memorable afternoon last week, when vintage vocalist Jane Francis, better known as Lancashire Belle, hosted a special audience at the Adlington Retirement Living community.

Blending fascinating stories with much-loved songs from across the decades, Jane’s performance struck a chord with homeowners and guests alike. Laughter, shared memories and a few spontaneous sing-alongs created a warm and uplifting atmosphere, with an elegant afternoon tea prepared by the on-site chef adding to the sense of occasion.

Jane Francis seeing faces light up when a favourite tune sparks a story or a smile.”

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “Events like this capture the spirit of The Sidings – a welcoming community where friendship, fun and a sense of belonging are just as important as the beautiful apartments and facilities.”

Anne, who moved to The Sidings in 2023, said: “Most importantly, I feel happy and supported here. I enjoy the support that we all get from each other as well as from the management team. I enjoy the friendship. I’ve got my social circle here and my social group outside of The Sidings as well.”

Nestled along the stunning Lancashire coastline, The Sidings offers 65 one, two and three-bedroom exclusive apartments with a range of high-quality facilities, including a restaurant, coffee lounge, hair salon, cinema room and therapy suite. Homeowners can also enjoy beautifully maintained private gardens, a friendly 24-hour on-site team, optional tailored personal care packages and a sophisticated emergency call system and secure video entry for added peace of mind.