Lancashire bank hailed as Customer Service Champion at awards

Lancashire-based Marsden Building Society has won the coveted Customer Service Champion award at the 2024 British Bank Awards.

The awards, organised by Smart Money People, seek to recognise and reward excellence in the banking industry by giving customers a say in the winners of each category.

Marsden Building Society has been celebrated for its exceptional customer service, which is a testament to the Society’s commitment to its members and leaving a lasting impression on the communities it serves.

Marsden’s Phil Relf (centre) collecting the Customer Service Champion award

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “Our members are the foundation of the Marsden, which puts them at the heart of every decision we make. Delivering exceptional customer service is critical to our success, and I’d like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to our teams for their unwavering commitment to excellence.

“I’d also like to thank our members who’ve taken the time to share their feedback. We’re extremely honoured to have won this award, as it further reenforces the hard work and dedication of our teams to deliver an outstanding service.”

Jacqueline Dewey, CEO of Smart Money People said: “Customer service is an integral part of all financial services organisations and excelling in this area is no mean feat. Our reviews show Marsden Building Society has put customer service at the heart of its business, with many of its customers pointing to its personalised service, particularly from its friendly and knowledgeable staff members who make them feel valued and supported. Congratulations to Marsden Building Society.”

