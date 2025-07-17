Lancashire amateur rider qualifies for Horse of the Year Show

An amateur rider from Thornton-Cleveleys, Carys Outram, has qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in Birmingham this October.

Carys and her horse, Chase Charlie, owned by Karen Outram, attended the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star qualifier on the 6th July at Greenlands Arena in Carlisle. They will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the HOYS Arena at the NEC in Birmingham in early October.

The pair competed in and took runner up spot in the Show Hunter class under top judges Richard Ramsay and Michaela Bowling to earn their HOYS qualification.

Carys said: “It’s the best feeling in the world to qualify for HOYS! I can’t believe we’ve done it. Chase always has his ears forward and the ride judge had a smile on her face too when she was riding him today! This is the first time he’s been ridden by a ride judge in the ring – several of the people at our yard have had a go on him – he’s so much fun to ride.

Carys and Chase Charlie with judge Richard Ramsay. Credit 1st Class Images

“I bought Chase as a three-year-old in 2021 and have done everything with him. We did some showing when he was a five-year-old and then he’s had a couple of quiet seasons although we did qualify for the Royal International last year in the Amateurs. We’ll do more shows and hacking out in the run up to HOYS, he loves Somerford Park and beach rides too. Everyone loves Bailey, and he loves being the centre of attention! I work in Admin in the Aero Space Industry.”

SEIB Search for a Star organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time. Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can.”

SEIB Search for a Star first took place back in 1996 and over the years has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS.

Each of the SEIB Search for a Star qualifying shows offers opportunities for a full range of show horses to earn a place at the series championships at Horse of the Year Show and Your Horse Live.

Please see www.seib.co.uk/competitions or the SEIB Search for a Star facebook page for updates. To enter please visit www.seib.co.uk/competitions/schedule which will link directly to the Search for a Star and Racehorse to Riding Horse entry page on Showing Scene.

