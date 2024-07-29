Lancashire agencies form partnership
The agreement between full-service branding agency Studio LWD and video and podcast agency Sherbert Lemon aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of services, tailored to meet diverse client needs across the wide range of industries with which both have experience.
Sherbert Lemon CEO and founder Gareth Martindale said: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey of both agencies, combining Studio LWD's expertise in branding, design, and consultancy with Sherbert Lemon's knowledge of high-quality video production and engaging podcast creation.
“Sherbert Lemon has a strong track record of creating compelling visual and audio content that captivates audiences. Studio LWD enables us to combine this with comprehensive brand strategy, empowering our clients with a unified and powerful marketing approach that drives results.”
Studio LWD founder and creative director Laura Weldon said: “At Studio LWD, we have always prided ourselves on our ability to align strategy with exceptional design.
“By partnering with Sherbert Lemon, we are expanding our capabilities to include top-tier video production and compelling podcast content, ensuring that our clients have access to a full spectrum of creative solutions to achieve their marketing and branding goals.”
