Lancashire agencies form partnership

29th Jul 2024
Two Lancashire creative agencies have agreed a strategic partnership in order to increase their service offering to clients across the UK.

The agreement between full-service branding agency Studio LWD and video and podcast agency Sherbert Lemon aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of services, tailored to meet diverse client needs across the wide range of industries with which both have experience.

Sherbert Lemon CEO and founder Gareth Martindale said: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey of both agencies, combining Studio LWD's expertise in branding, design, and consultancy with Sherbert Lemon's knowledge of high-quality video production and engaging podcast creation.

“Sherbert Lemon has a strong track record of creating compelling visual and audio content that captivates audiences. Studio LWD enables us to combine this with comprehensive brand strategy, empowering our clients with a unified and powerful marketing approach that drives results.”

Laura Weldon of Studio LWD and Gareth Martindale of Sherbert LemonLaura Weldon of Studio LWD and Gareth Martindale of Sherbert Lemon
Studio LWD founder and creative director Laura Weldon said: “At Studio LWD, we have always prided ourselves on our ability to align strategy with exceptional design.

“By partnering with Sherbert Lemon, we are expanding our capabilities to include top-tier video production and compelling podcast content, ensuring that our clients have access to a full spectrum of creative solutions to achieve their marketing and branding goals.”

