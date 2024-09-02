Knowing your numbers – could save your life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals is encouraging residents across Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre and beyond to ‘know your numbers’ and help prevent the risk of serious illness in just a few minutes. Checking your blood pressure and other health stats can potentially save your life and each September a national campaign encourages people to get checked either at the many free clinics available or at home.

High blood pressure (hypertension) is known as the ‘silent killer’ because it usually has no symptoms until it’s too late and is a leading cause of disability – accounting for 50% of all strokes and heart disease.

By knowing your numbers you can be on the front foot and start making lifestyle changes and taking medicines if needed to bring them down to a healthy level.

Clare Partington, Occupational Health nurse at Blackpool Teaching Hospital, urged people to get checked. She said: “We would encourage everyone, particularly those over 40, to know their numbers. Getting checked is quick, painless and this week more convenient with a number of pop-up clinics available across the region. People over 40 can go to their local pharmacy to get their blood pressure checked for free and it’s even possible to do it at home.”

lady having blood pressure taken

This week Blackpool Teaching Hospitals’ Occupational Health Team, alongside the Trust’s Well Team and partners FCMS are providing colleagues with free health checks and urging members of the public to get checked out themselves.

Last year at a free event, 100 Trust colleagues had their numbers checked and of those 16 were referred to have further investigations. Thanks to the event one colleague received treatment for hypertension, which would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Here are some top tips to reduce your blood pressure:

· Regular physical activity – Try to do some activity every day

· Keep to a healthy weight – For some people, losing weight is all they need to do to get their blood pressure down to a normal level

· Eat a healthy balanced diet – Include a variety of fruit and vegetables

· Cut down on salt – Don’t cook with salt or add any to your food at the table

· Don’t drink too much – If you drink alcohol, stick within the recommended limits.

· Take medications as prescribed – Most people will need to take more than one type of medicine to control their blood pressure. Don’t stop taking your medication without consulting with your GP first.

Click here to visit the Blood Pressure UK website to find out how you can check your blood pressure at home. For information on where you can access free clinics visit the Blackpool Council website here.

Find a pharmacy that offers free blood pressure checks on the NHS website here.