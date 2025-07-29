Kirkham dinner pays tribute to community stalwart Tony

Members of Kirkham & Rural Fylde 41 Club and Ladies Tangent paid tribute to Kirkham community stalwart and former 41 club member Tony Kay when they came together for their annual Summer Solstice Dinner.

Tony passed away just 10 weeks ago and so it was decided that the proceeds from the dinner’s raffle, £725, would be donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, a charity championed by Tony and his wife Barbara.

David Diggins, chairman of the 41 club, said: “Tony underwent treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre so Rosemere Cancer Foundation was a cause close to his and Barbara’s hearts. Tony had been a 41 club member for more than 32 years following 15 years as a member of Round Table. He had also been a member of Kirkham Rotary club for more than 20 years and served as a church warden at St Michael’s Parish Church.

“When the church’s bells were refurbished about a decade ago, one of them had Tony’s name on it as he was heavily involved in fundraising for and organising the project.”

Guests at the annual Summer Solstice Dinner enjoyed an outdoor buffet. Among them were, from the left, past tangent chairs Barbara Kay, Jean Cottam and Joanna Fairclough, guests Rini Dingoor and Peter Fairclough and 41 club member John Dingoor

The dinner, which was attended by 50 guests, was held at Singleton Lodge Country House Hotel, Little Singleton.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Thank you to everyone connected with Kirkham & Rural Fylde 41 Club and Ladies Tangent for this wonderful donation, which is a fitting tribute to Tony, who gave so generously to the Kirkham community.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk