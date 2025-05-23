Kings Trust Success

Kit's journey with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service began at South Shore Fire Station, where she joined as a dedicated cadet with a clear ambition: to become a firefighter. As she progressed through the cadet programme, Kit later enrolled in the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, King’s Trust Team Programme (Team 90) in Blackpool where she continued to grow in confidence and develop valuable new skills.

Although she initially felt she wasn’t quite ready to pursue a firefighting career, Kit’s potential didn’t go unnoticed. The Team Leader on the King’s Trust Team Programme recognised her strong problem-solving abilities and encouraged her to explore a different path: fire engineering.

A meeting was soon arranged with DD Fire Alarms, where Kit impressed the company’s director, Darren, with her technical knowledge and passion. She was offered a period of work experience, during which she consistently exceeded expectations. This led to an offer of a fire engineering apprenticeship.

Kit has since progressed into full-time employment with DD Fire Alarms, thriving in a role that perfectly matches her skills and enthusiasm. Her journey is a powerful example of the diverse career paths available in the fire and rescue sector.

Kit at DD Fire alarms

Lancashire Fire and rescue King’s Trust Team Leader Daniel Thomson expressed how proud he is of Kit’s progress, stating he is “extremely proud of how Kit has overcome adversity and how far she has come since first joining the programme.”