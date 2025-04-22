King Charles honours man from Thornton Cleveleys alongside five others from county for Christian service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Thornton near Blackpool had a Royal Maundy date last Thursday when he travelled to Durham Cathedral to be honoured by His Majesty the King.

The occasion was the annual presentation of Maundy Money just before the Easter weekend.

Every year the current Monarch distributes purses of special coins to a selected number of men and women aged 70 or over on Maundy Thursday, to mark their many years of Christian service to their community.

The number of people chosen always matches the age of the Monarch so this year there were 76 men and 76 women. HM The Queen was also in attendance at Durham Cathedral.

Maundy Money recipient Tom Pilkington (far left) pictured at Durham Cathedral after receiving their honour, with (left to right) John East, Barbara Wilkinson and Elizabeth Smith. Also at the Cathedral but not on this picture were (inset left) Marjorie Odor and (inset right) Keith Thompson.

The recipients are proposed for the ceremonial honour by people from their local Diocese (in this case Blackburn Diocese, The Church of England in Lancashire) and the service is usually held in a different Cathedral each year; although sometimes it takes place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor.

Tom Pilkington from Christ Church, Thornton travelled to the ancient city alongside five other people from the County for the special day.

They were Marjorie Odor from St John’s Church in Ellel; John East from United Reformed Church in Darwen; Captain Elizabeth Smith of the Salvation Army in Clitheroe; Barbara Wilkinson from St Michael and All Angels’ Church in Foulridge and Keith Thompson of St Peter’s Salesbury.

You can read Tom's full citation below.

Maundy Money purses

In the ancient ceremony dating back centuries last Thursday, King Charles III gave each recipient two purses: one red and one white. The red purse contained ordinary money that, in olden times, was given in place of food and clothing.

The white purse contained the actual Maundy coins, which are silver and worth the same number of pence as the monarch's age. The coins are legal tender produced by the Royal Mint, but are usually kept as keepsakes. Maundy money is struck in denominations of one, two, three and four pence.

The Christian ceremony is inspired by Jesus Christ's commandment to love and serve others, as read in the Gospel of John: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”

The word ‘maundy’ comes from the Latin word mandatum, which means ‘commandment’. The tradition dates back to 1662, during the reign of King Charles II.

Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla

Responding to the news, the Bishop of Blackburn Rt Rev. Philip North said today: “I am absolutely delighted for Tom and the five other people from Lancashire who have been honoured by His Majesty the King for their outstanding service of the church and the community.

"They thoroughly deserve to receive Maundy Money in recognition of the generosity with which they have offered their time talents to benefit others.

"Their citations demonstrate they have done this in varied ways, but the common thread is their dedication and selflessness over many decades. I am deeply grateful and give thanks to God for each one of them."

Tom Pilkington, nominated by Rev. Damian Platt

Maundy Money recipient Tom Pilkington

For thirty plus years Tom was a Lay Reader at Christ Church, Thornton.

He served in a multitude of positions at the church and in the wider community, notably as a scout leader and a member of Blackpool Victoria Hospital chaplaincy team. He retired in 1989, and still officiates at services in his position as a Lay Reader.

Twice a month, Tom and his late wife would visit a local rest home, often visiting residents much younger than himself. He faithfully officiated at and preached at Church services on a Sunday, especially the weekly Evensong.

Tom said: “My first reaction was one of complete surprise. I saw by the postmark on the envelope – ‘Buckingham Palace’ and the royal crest … and reading it three times before I opened it … that it was no hoax!”

Tom and Anne were married in 1949, their marriage lasted 62 years and the couple had two sons. He had a career as a police officer and then as a teacher.

Rev. Damian Platt says of Tom: “Tom has been a true servant. He speaks clearly of his own conversion many decades ago - a conversion by which the resurrection of Christ Jesus was the clincher for his faith. Sermon after sermon I have heard come back to this point, of how important the resurrection is.

“Just recently I heard a young person at Church saying how ‘Uncle Tom’ has been a constant inspiration and encouragement in her faith all through her childhood.”