Kieron's Leap: Turning Potential into Purpose

Kieron was on Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service King’s Trust Team Programme Blackpool Team 90 he was uncertain about his future career path, particularly when it came to choosing a work experience placement. However, with a foundation degree in computer science already under his belt, Kieron had valuable skills ready to be put to use.

Recognising his potential, The Team Leader from Lancashire Fire and rescue Service King’s Trust arranged work experience with Blackpool Council’s Youth Service, During his placement, he impressed staff with his professionalism, technical ability, and strong interpersonal skills.

The team were so impressed that they encouraged him to apply for a Youth Advisor position at Blackpool Council. Rising to the challenge, Kieron successfully secured the role following a competitive interview process.

He is now employed as a Youth Advisor, using his experience and passion to make a positive impact on the lives of young people across Blackpool. His journey highlights the importance of believing in yourself and embracing opportunities when they arise.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Prince’s Trust Team Leader, Daniel Thomson, said:

“I’m extremely proud of Kieron and everything he has achieved. He joined the programme with uncertainty about his future, but through hard work, openness to new experiences, and a willingness to grow, he’s now in a role where he’s making a real difference to others. Watching that transformation has been incredibly rewarding.”