Kids' pub grub teas free at St Anne's Offshore this October

Pub grub is proving an affordable tasty treat on the Fylde coast this October, with kids eating free at The Inn Collection Group’s Offshore on South Promenade throughout the month.

Offering a free two-course for under 12s when an adult main course is purchased, children’s menus at Offshore offer something for every hungry youngster, with a wide-ranging menu.

From timeless pub classics like fish and chips and sausage and mash to a pair of pasta dishes and a choice of child-sized pizzas, the menu caters to everyone from the fussy to the adventurous and everyone in between.

Delicious desserts are available to finish the meal: warm chocolate pudding served with vanilla ice cream, a Banana Split served with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, or a scoop of the ice cream or sorbet flavour of choice.

The accompanying adult’s tastebuds will be tantalised too, with highlights including proper fish and chips, chicken parmigiana and a king prawn, monkfish & coconut curry.

All-important pub food favourites are also present and correct, with a freshly made pie of the week, burgers and a range of pizzas on offer as well as fabulous roasts on Sundays.

There will be an excuse for a repeat visit towards the end of the month too, with an all-new autumn menu set to debut in a little under two weeks' time.

Commenting on the cost-busting offer, Tom Adlam, head of food at The Inn Collection Group said: “This is always a welcome promotion when it runs and as the nights are drawing in and we all need a treat to enjoy, we’re delighted to be putting the offer on at selected inns throughout October.”

“Our kitchens produce wonderful food with talented chefs making delicious pub fayre with the very best fresh ingredients and with this offer, there is no better time to come along and discover what they are rustling up!”

Making use of quality ingredients and freshly prepared and cooked by a talented team of chefs, the Offshore menu offers the ideal way to enjoy a leisurely lunch or a tasty tea as a family this October.

Available seven days a week, the Kids Eat Free promotion is valid from Noon until 9pm up to and including October 31.