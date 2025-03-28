Ken Webster Reaches Australia – The Fundraising Continues!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Comedy Hypnotist Ken Webster Completes His Epic Journey from England to Australia—But the Mission Isn’t Over!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

28th March 2025 – After more than two months of chaotic, unpredictable, and often hilarious travel, British comedy hypnotist Ken Webster has officially arrived in Australia!

His ambitious "Ken Down Under" charity challenge—attempting to travel from England to Australia without boarding a plane—has captivated audiences worldwide and raised vital awareness for Brian House Children's Hospice in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Ken overcame countless obstacles, including missed trains, terrifying taxi rides, budget accommodations, and political roadblocks, he was forced to take a plane for the final 400 miles from Timor to Australia, as no sea travel options were available despite his extreme efforts to find one.

British Hypnotist Ken Webster Has arrived in Australia after travelling from UK without aeroplanes except for the final 400 Miles from Timur.

However, the heart of the challenge remains: raising as much money as possible for Brian House Children's Hospice—and that part of the journey is far from over!

The Mission Continues – How You Can Help Without Spending a Penny!

Ken’s fundraising strategy is as brilliant as it is simple. By subscribing to his YouTube channel (@KenWebsterHypnotist) and watching, liking, and sharing his video blogs of the journey, you can help generate ad revenue—all of which Ken has pledged to donate to Brian House Children's Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This incredible children’s hospice provides palliative, respite, and end-of-life care for youngsters with life-limiting conditions.

Blackpool Hypnosis Legend Ken Webster Has arrived in Australia after travelling from UK without any aeroplanes except for the last 400 Miles from Timur.

Despite needing over £1 million annually to stay open, the hospice receives just £200,000 from the government. Every view, like, and share of Ken’s videos helps bridge that funding gap.

A Journey Full of Laughs, Chaos, and Celebrity Support

Ken’s journey, which began on January 22, 2025, has been a whirlwind of mishaps, unexpected detours, and memorable moments—all captured in 37 feature-length video blogs on his YouTube channel.

Fans have watched Ken navigate a treacherous route through Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, always traveling third class and staying in the lowest-budget accommodations possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His adventure has drawn support from major stars, including Chubby Brown, Paul Zerdin, Cheryl Fergison, Danny Posthill, Mick Miller, Clinton Baptiste, Chico Slimani, and WWE icon Sir William Regal, all of whom have urged fans to follow Ken’s journey and support Brian House.

The Final Chapter: Let’s Make This Count!

Ken may have physically reached Australia, but the fundraising mission is still going strong!

The more people who watch, subscribe, like, and share his videos, the more money will be raised for Brian House.

So, join the adventure—visit www.kendownunder.com, subscribe to @KenWebsterHypnotist on YouTube, and help make a difference for the children of Brian House without spending a penny!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may also want to welcome Ken home to England at his “Return of the Ken” event taking place at Blackpool’s “House of Secrets” venue on Saturday 5th April as per - https://www.houseofsecretsmagicbar.com/upcoming/kenwebster

Ken made it to Australia—now let’s help him make an even bigger impact!