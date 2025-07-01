Joy as 22 men and women are ordained Deacon or Priest to serve in parishes across County

Collectively they became either Deacons or Priests to serve in The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) and will support the ongoing work to share the Good News of Jesus as the Diocese continues to create ‘Healthy Churches Transforming Communities’ as part of our Vision 2026 work.

They will serve in the following areas … Preston (x3); Downham; Dolphinholme, Quernmore and Over-Wyresdale; Lancaster; Read and Simonstone; Burnley; Blackburn (x2); Chorley; Feniscowles and Feniscliffe; Colne; Blackpool; Wesham; Higher Walton and Hoghton; Ashton-on-Ribble; Longridge; Brindle; Tarleton and Rufford. The youngest two ordinands this year are 26 while the oldest is 63. Between them there are a range of ages; with nine of the 22 under 40.

Each has their own personal faith story and journey to ordination to share. Biographies, pictures and profile questionnaires from this year’s cohort can be read/downloaded from the Diocesan website, alongside links to recordings of service livestreams where available, and more: https://bit.ly/40jcIid

The Diocese has also released a series of new videos on its social media channels profiling a representative four of our ordinands alongside a message of encouragement from Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn. The videos have received a more than 20,000 views so far.

They provide insight into their journeys to this important moment in their lives and also in the life of the parishes where they will serve. You can watch them via this YouTube playlist here https://bit.ly/4kZmYEG or visit Facebook/BlackburnDiocese to view them and see other coverage.

There were four services across the weekend, two at Blackburn Cathedral on Saturday and a further two in the parishes of St Andrew, Ashton and Holy Trinity Tarleton on Sunday.

Speaking today, Bishop Philip said: “What a fantastic weekend! Our ordinations on Saturday and Sunday were full of joy and hope - seen in the faces of the many people who attended the services. God’s presence was so clear to us all.

"It was such a privilege, as it always is, to stand with our ordinands as they said yes to God’s call and begin - or continue - their ministry in our parishes across the County as new Priests and Deacons.

"Please keep all of them in your prayers. I'm certain God is going to do great things with and through them across our wonderful County of Lancashire."

1 . Contributed Our new Deacons gather with Bishop Philip (left) Bishop Joe (second right) and Bishop Jill (right) after their weekend Ordination Service Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Our new Priests gather with Bishop Philip (left) Bishop Joe (centre) and Bishop Jill (right) after their weekend Ordination Service Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed With Bishop Philip North, left, and the Archdeacon of Lancaster, David Picken, right is Rev Philip Vautier pictured after his service at St Andrew Ashton Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed With Bishop Joe, left, and Bishop Philip, right, are more of our new Priests after their weekend Ordination Service, this time at Holy Trinity Tarleton Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

5 . Contributed All the ordinands from Blackburn Diocese pictured together with (centre l-r) Rt Rev Dr Joe Kennedy, Bishop of Burnley; Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster and Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn while on retreat at Whalley Abbey and before their ordination services at the weekend Photo: Submitted Photo Sales