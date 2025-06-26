Jono, one of 22 new Priests and Deacons in Lancashire, tells his story as part of new video series

A soon-to-be Deacon, who will serve at a church in Wesham, features in a video series from The Church of England in Lancashire which has been released this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The videos feature some of the 22 men and women about to be ordained as Priests and Deacons over the coming weekend.

Jono Peatman, 30, will be serve Wesham Christ Church, and tells his story in one of four videos in the series, which has already had more than 8000 views in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jono has a heart for reaching all the generations and in his video he says: “I feel a real call to lead and grow intergenerational worship; where all ages are represented, all ages are contributing and where all ages are learning and teaching one another.”

Matt Lockwood

There are six Deacons and 12 Priests to be ordained at services on Saturday and Sunday, while two further ordinands (as they are known) are also being welcomed into the Church of England from other denominations.

Together, the group is a visible sign of the continuing health of the Church here in the County – each having a real enthusiasm for the Gospel and for sharing the Good News of Jesus with as many people as possible; as part of our Diocesan Vision to have 'Healthy Churches Transforming Communities'.

Today Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn, described the moment as a ‘time of great joy and thanksgiving … when we pause to rejoice in the generosity of our God who continues to call and equip His people for service’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The videos provide insight into all the ordinands’ personal faith stories and journeys to this important moment in their lives and also in the life of the parishes where they will serve. You can watch them here https://bit.ly/4kZmYEG (or visit Facebook/BlackburnDiocese).

Jono Peatman

Also being ordained this weekend is Matt Lockwood who will become a Deacon to serve in the parish of Blackpool, Christ Church with All Saints (known as Beacon Church).

Biographies, pictures and profile questionnaires of all ordinands from this year’s cohort of 22 can be read/downloaded from the Diocesan website, alongside links to service livestreams where available, and more, all here: https://bit.ly/40jcIid

The ordinands have a pre-ordination retreat at our Centre for Christian Discipleship and Prayer at Whalley Abbey in the Ribble Valley prior to the weekend ahead, while the ordination services themselves take place on Saturday at 10.30am (Deacons) and 3pm (Priests) - both at Blackburn Cathedral - and further Priests’ service on Sunday at 10.30am at St Andrew’s Ashton and 4pm at Holy Trinity, Tarleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age is no barrier to ordination. The youngest two ordinands this year are 26 while the oldest is 63. Between those there are a range of ages; with nine of the 22 under 40.

Speaking about the ordinations today Bishop Philip, who will lead several of the services, said: “Ordination is always a time of great joy and thanksgiving in the church; a moment when we pause to rejoice in the generosity of our God, who continues to call and equip His people for service.

"For each ordinand it marks the moment they have worked towards for many years. We give thanks not just for the ministries they will offer across Lancashire but also for who they are; shaped by His grace and sent out to serve in our communities in His name.

"We pray their lives will speak of the Gospel they proclaim and that people will come to Christ across the County through their faithful witness.”