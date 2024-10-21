Join Us for a Spooktacular Halloween Makers' Market This Sunday!

The Strand Collective is thrilled to invite everyone (even your pet dog) to our popular Makers' Market this Sunday at Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool.

The Strand Collective is thrilled to invite everyone (even your pet dog) to our popular Makers' Market this Sunday at Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool. Bring the whole family for a day filled with activities for the little ones, including free face painting, Halloween decoration making, and a trick-or-treat trail!

Blackpool Makers' Market gives you an opportunity to enjoy a fantastic variety of art and crafts, tasty beverages (it’s not all about the kids), and delicious street food, all under one roof. With this event, we hope to highlight the talents of independent artists, creators, and makers, creating a vibrant marketplace for everyone to enjoy.

Community Connection

Halloween Makers' Market This Sunday!

The Makers' Market focuses on building a community by connecting locals with independent businesses. The aim is to encourage local shopping and promote collaboration throughout the Northwest while providing a fun experience for all ages.

Megan Brown from The Strand Collective expressed her excitement for the event, saying, "I look forward to Blackpool Makers’ Market every month! Hopefully this time we can get people into the Halloween spirit"

A Market for Everyone

Taking place at Abingdon Street Market, this event allows local artists and makers to display their creations while actively engaging visitors. We encourage stallholders from the Fylde Coast, and beyond, to participate and showcase their products. Whether that be homemade candles or greetings cards or anything in between.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 27th, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Abingdon Street Market.

