It's that time of year again - Encore Singers Remembrance Concert

Tickets available NOW!

Encore Singers are pleased to announce another wonderful concert in celebration of 80 years since the end of WWII.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year celebrations of VE and VJ Day were seen all over the country. So we have taken the opportunity of our annual support for the British Legion Poppy Appeal and Local Veterans to bring nostalgia and joy to your ears.

Every year, Encore Singers support the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and the Local Veterans charity. This year there will be lots of variety from solos, duets, anecdotes and community singing. You will be treated to an evening of nostalgia, remembrance and gratefulness to those whose lives were changed forever in so many ways. But also, joy and uplifting songs to make your heart zing!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets on sale NOW! They're always in high demand. Be sure not to miss out!

Encore singers ready for action!

For more information follow us on

Facebook: ww.facebook.com/encoreblackpool

Website: https://www.encore-singers-blackpool-fylde.