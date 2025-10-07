It's that time of year again - Encore Singers Remembrance Concert
Earlier this year celebrations of VE and VJ Day were seen all over the country. So we have taken the opportunity of our annual support for the British Legion Poppy Appeal and Local Veterans to bring nostalgia and joy to your ears.
Every year, Encore Singers support the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and the Local Veterans charity. This year there will be lots of variety from solos, duets, anecdotes and community singing. You will be treated to an evening of nostalgia, remembrance and gratefulness to those whose lives were changed forever in so many ways. But also, joy and uplifting songs to make your heart zing!
Tickets on sale NOW! They're always in high demand. Be sure not to miss out!
For more information follow us on
Facebook: ww.facebook.com/encoreblackpool
Website: https://www.encore-singers-blackpool-fylde.