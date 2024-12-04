It's a family affair for local pantomime!

When Our Lady Star of the Sea AODS take to the stage this week in their annual panto 'Ali Baba', for the first time it will involve an entire family.

The Heron family have gradually all become involved in the group. Mum Lindsay is part of the camel, daughter Elise and son Isaac are thieves and Dad Des is in the chorus. The family is completed by daughter Niamh starring in the lead role as Ali Baba.

Director Leo Appleton said 'We have always had a reputation as being a real family oriented group and have sisters, brothers, parents and grandparents all in the same shows. It's wonderful to see a whole family enjoying performing in the pantomime together this week'

The pantomime is on Thursday 5th at 7.30 and Saturday 7th December at 12.30 and 5.30 at Our Lady's parish centre on St Alban's Rd St Annes. Tickets are available on 07742590265 or from Storytellers Inc 7 The Crescent St Annes.