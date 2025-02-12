Is love and where you live making you sick this winter? New study reveals what location and relationship status could mean for you

User (UGC) Submitted

As the festive season fades and the January blues kick in, many thoughts are turning towards how to stay well this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a new study from Fisherman's Friend, as part of its Annual Cold & Flu Survey, reveals thatsome of us may be more likely to stay free of winter illnesses than others, and it could allcome down to where we live and our relationship status.

The UK-wide study of more than 2,000 adults 1 has found couples aren't just spreading thelove, they’re also sharing illnesses. One in five people in relationships (20%) are likely tospend the remainder of winter fighting off bugs, suffering a bout of cold or flu at least once amonth during the cooler period. Meanwhile, singletons seem to have the upper hand, withjust one in six reporting having fallen ill as frequently as their coupled-up counterparts overthe last year. When it comes to fighting fit, being single might just be the winning formula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study also reveals some surprising regional odds of catching a cold or flu. And if you’rehoping to dodge those pesky bugs, a move to Brighton and Norwich may be your best bet…

London: Among the hustle and bustle of London, germs appear to spread quicker than rushhour. Over a fifth (21%) of couples in London are catching colds monthly – likely a result ofthe city’s fast-paced, close-contact lifestyle. But there’s hope for singletons, with more than aquarter (27%) dodging cold and flu bugs entirely.

Glasgow: Singles in Glasgow are shining bright, with a third (32%) reporting they’ve managedto stay illness-free all year. However, for those who do fall ill, couples in the city seem to bearthe brunt, with over a fifth (22%) catching a cold at least once a month – among the highestin the UK.

Brighton and Norwich: Brighton and Norwich are leading the charge with health this year, as61% of singles in Brighton and over a half (52%) in Norwich reported not being sick at all in2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These cities top the charts for staying sniffle-free, thanks to what appears to be awinning combination of laid-back lifestyle, environment, and fresh sea air.

Birmingham: Singles in Birmingham are among the most frequently sick, with a fifth (20%) experiencing colds once a month, and one in ten (10%) even battling illness weekly. Thecity’s couples aren’t off the hook but fare slightly better, with only one in six (16%) reportingmonthly bouts of cold and flu.

Leeds: Leeds couples lead the charge for monthly illness rates at almost a quarter (23%).The city boasts one of the highest figures for cold frequency, putting its lovebirds at greaterrisk of winter sniffles.1 Censuswide Study of 2015 nationally representative UK respondents 03.10.24 – 07.10.24

Edinburgh: Edinburgh singles are proving to be winter warriors, with 38% managing to staycompletely cold-free throughout the year, earning them a top spot among the healthiest inthe UK. Meanwhile, couples in the Scottish capital aren’t quite so lucky, with 14% battlingrecurring illness every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon R. White, Regional Business Manager for Fisherman’s Friend, comments: “Across theUK, it appears that relationship status and environment may play a significant role in shapinghealth during the cold and flu season.

“According to our findings, busier, more densely populated cities like London, Birmingham,and Leeds are more likely to see higher rates of illness this winter, particularly amongcouples, due to increased social interactions and shared environments. In contrast, based onthe feedback so far this year, coastal and less urbanised areas like Brighton and Norwich aremore likely to emerge as wellness havens, with significantly fewer residents falling ill.

"Singles in these quieter regions also seem to benefit the most, with Brighton boasting sixout of ten (61%) singles staying sickness-free this year, while Norwich follows closely withhalf avoiding cold or flu (52%).

"Meanwhile, Glasgow offers a fascinating mix, with singlesdemonstrating resilience as one in three (32%) haven’t been sick all year, but couples in thecity reporting some of the highest illness rates in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relationship psychologist Dr. Becky Spelman, who analysed the findings of the nationwidestudy, says: “Our relationships can play a significant role in shaping our health at any timeand it seems that is certainly true during cold and flu season, but not necessarily for the rightreasons. While being close to a partner or family member can be essential, especially duringthe winter months, for offering emotional comfort, it also clearly increases the likelihood ofsharing germs and exposure to illnesses.“Individuals who are single or have fewer household contacts may be less susceptible tofrequent colds simply because they face fewer shared environments and, in many cases,benefit from the health perks of solo living.“This doesn’t suggest people should avoid social interactions to stay well, but it doesunderscore the importance of heightened awareness and proactive self-care when living inclose quarters. Small steps, like practicing good hygiene, sleeping in another room from yourpartner when you or they are unwell, and ensuring shared spaces are clean, can make a realdifference in maintaining health during the colder months.”So, whether you’re single, married, or somewhere in between, how you live and who – orwhat – you love might just affect how often you reach for a tissue.

Singles who are fighting monthly colds the most, by city:1. Birmingham (23%)2. Sheffield (19%)

3. Newcastle (19%)4. Leeds (17%)5. Nottingham (16%)6. Manchester (16%)7. Liverpool (16%)8. Cardiff (16%)9. London (16%)10. Norwich (12%)11. Glasgow (12%)12. Bristol (12%)13. Edinburgh (9%)14. Southampton (8%)15. Belfast (8%)16. Brighton (4%)Couples who are fighting monthly colds the most, by city:1. Leeds (23%)2. Glasgow (22%)3. London (21%)4. Manchester (17%)5. Birmingham (16%)6. Southampton (15%)7. Sheffield (15%)8. Newcastle (15%)9. Cardiff (15%)10. Nottingham (14%)11. Edinburgh (14%)12. Bristol (13%)13. Brighton (11%)14. Liverpool (10%)15. Belfast (9%)16. Norwich (2%)Singles who haven’t been sick at all this year, by city:1. Brighton (61%)2. Norwich (52%)3. Edinburgh (38%)4. Bristol (38%)5. Newcastle (34%)6. Glasgow (32%)7. Belfast (32%)8. Nottingham (30%)9. Sheffield (28%)10. Liverpool (28%)11. Leeds (28%)

12. Southampton (27%)13. London (27%)14. Birmingham (26%)15. Manchester (24%)16. Cardiff (24%)Couples who haven’t been sick at all this year, by city:1. Norwich (41%)2. Brighton (40%)3. Belfast (35%)4. Southampton (33%)5. Sheffield (33%)6. Bristol (33%)7. Edinburgh (32%)8. Liverpool (31%)9. Newcastle (28%)10. Glasgow (26%)11. Birmingham (26%)12. Nottingham (23%)13. Manchester (23%)14. Cardiff (22%)15. Leeds (21%)16. London (19%)