Inkden Tattoo Studio Seeking Experienced Tattoo Artist and Body Piercer

Inkden Tattoo Studio, formerly known as The Dragons Den, has been an established name in Blackpool’s tattoo industry for over 20 years. The studio is now looking for an experienced tattoo artist and a body piercer to join its team.

Inkden is not only a tattoo studio but also an artistic space where professionals can develop their skills and engage in creative collaborations. Under the leadership of Shamack (Przemyslaw Malachowski), a specialist in biomechanical and realism tattooing, the studio has hosted numerous artistic events, including exhibitions: Tattoo Art Exhibition (North Pier), Grundy Gallery, and Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery. The adjacent tearoom serves as an additional artistic venue, regularly hosting exhibitions and creative gatherings.

This opportunity is open to experienced professionals who are legally eligible to work in the UK. Inkden Tattoo Studio seeks individuals with at least five years of experience in a professional tattoo studio, a strong and diverse portfolio, and a self-motivated, professional approach to their craft. As this is not an apprenticeship, the studio is looking for artists who can work independently while contributing to its creative and collaborative environment.

New team members will benefit from joining a well-established studio with a strong online presence and a loyal client base. The studio provides fully furnished workstations, a well-equipped autoclave room, and high-quality equipment, ensuring a professional and efficient workspace. Receptionist support is available to manage bookings, allowing artists to focus on their work. Inkden offers flexibility in working arrangements. Additionally, artists will have the opportunity to participate in exhibitions and creative projects, further developing their skills and showcasing their work in both local and international settings.

Inkden Tattoo Studio, 53 ff Albert Rd, Blackpool FY1 4PW

Inkden Tattoo Studio has built a strong reputation beyond the UK, attracting clients from Canada, the USA, Singapore, and other international destinations. This provides artists with the opportunity to work in a globally recognized studio known for its high standards and artistic excellence.

Artists interested in joining the team are invited to submit their applications, including a CV outlining relevant experience, a portfolio showcasing their work, and links to social media accounts featuring recent projects. Applications should be sent to [email protected].

Inkden Tattoo Studio provides a professional and creative environment for artists looking to advance their careers. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply and become part of dynamic team.