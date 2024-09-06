I tried every fad diet before joining Slimming World!

Natalie Meadows, 44 from Blackpool, Lancashire lost 4st 9.5lbs eating real and tasty foods.

“I spent hours scrolling the internet looking for quick weight loss fixes , trying fad diets in magazines, and following diets where I had to eat unusual food groups. Until I discovered Slimming World that is, I finally found a plan wehre I could eat real meals, not different ones to the rest of my family. A plan that mean’t I didn’t end up going back to old habits because I felt so deprived. Food Optimising meant changing my mindset around food – and the key to my weight loss success has been planning,getting more active and just generally taking better care of myself. I love cooking and with the latest addition of Slimming World Kitchen, delicious healthy recipes delivered to your door I am in my element – and if I do have a busy week coming up, I make sure I have some ordered!”

Natalie joined Slimming World after spending years with a debilitating health condition that mean’t she had numerous operations, long stays in hospital and was wheelchair bound and bed bound for long periods of time. So even though she tried to lose weight so many times, her desperation led her to trying things that weren’t sustainable.

In a recent surgery of 2000 adults commissioned by Slimming World

4st 9.5lbs lighter and beaming from ear to ear, recently at her sisters wedding.

● A new study reveals more than half of UK adults (56%) say they’ve followed a fad diet[1]in an attempt to lose weight

● Of those, more than a third (35%) could only stick to a fad diet for six days or less, 71% didn’t get the weight loss they wanted and 11% said they actually gained weight during the process

● The good news is 93% of Slimming World members surveyed say that since joining the evidence-based programme, they feel better equipped with the tools and strategies needed for long-term weight loss

[1] Fad diets – promoting rapid weight loss without robust scientific evidence to support them – can be hard to ignore for people keen to lose weight quickly. Popular ones include plans where you eat a very restrictive diet with few foods or an unusual combination of foods.

Slimming World has 55 years of experience in helping people not only lose weight but keep that weight off and that is exactly what Natalie has done for over 7 years.

Instead of focusing on quick-fix methods, Slimming World help you to build healthy habits that you’ll want to stick to, long-term. The ongoing support, together with a Food Optimising plan that’s easy to follow and flexible enough to work for every lifestyle, means that members get the weight loss they want and stay slim for life*!

“Losing weight gave me so much more energy that, for the first time ever, I felt motivated to exercise. Walking felt a lot easier after losing weight and myself and my husband love a good hike where we often get lost! But I have found my love for swimming again, I go 3 to 4 times a week to our local pool and I feel on top of the world every single time! And I have recently started the Comic Relief 15km Big Swim”

Natalie’s experience is reflected in Slimming World’s research ( published in Clinical Nutrition Open Science) it shows that three in four people who receive support to develop healthier habits at a Slimming World group are still lighter up to three years after joining – even if they stop attending!

Eight in 10 of those who responded to the Slimming World survey and were still attending group each week up to three years after first joining reported that their health had improved, with 93% attributing the improvement to their weight management and the lifestyle changes they’d made. What’s more, 50% of those no longer attending also reported improvements to their health up to 36 months later.

The study also found that 94% of current members and 81% of past members who responded were still cooking more meals from scratch, using fresh ingredients, up to three years on. Nearly all of the current members (98%) and 74% of those no longer attending said they were still eating more fruit and veg, too.

Slimming World consultant dietitian Dr Amanda Avery says: ‘When people feel bombarded with so many different ways to lose weight, it can be confusing to know which approach will truly work. Our research and Natalie’s story clearly show the importance of making healthy lifestyle changes if you want to lose weight and keep it off. No two slimmers are the same, so it’s the expertise and support members receive at Slimming World that helps them to understand what those changes mean for them.’

Natalie says

“ I finally found a way to not only lose weight but keep it off forever!”

Natalie is a Slimming World Consultant and Team Developer across the Fylde Coast and has recently taken over a group at Holy Family Church Warton Saturday 7am,8.30am and 10am.