When I took over the longest running Pet Shop, now named Mav & Annie's after my own two dogs, in St. Annes, I never imagined how it would transform my life. One year on, not only have I created a space where tails wag and treats flow, but I'm also writing my first book - a heartfelt memoir inspired by the animals, customers, and moments that have brought me healing after personal loss

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Life had shifted in ways I didn't expect - I lost my late husband five years ago, and shortly after, my beloved dog Mindy.

It was a time of heartbreak, and I found myself at a crossroads. A couple of years later, I reconnected with my childhood sweetheart and last year we got married. I was still unsettled as felt the need to change my career and this pet shop came up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The history behind being a pet shop since the 1940s intrigued me and i think that's what pulled at me to make it ours. I'd always loved animals, and this shop had a charm about it that I couldn't ignore. I took it on, unsure if i'd made the right decision, but hoping it could become a fresh start.

Writing notes for my book

Fast forward to today and the shop is celebrating its first anniversary on July 1 and on Saturday, July 12 it is National Pet Day, which also coincides with St. Annes Carnival Day.

We will be celebrating with games for children, a splashy ball pool for dogs, giveaways, and the forecourt will turned in a mini fun day. It is my way of giving back to the community that's supported me through my first year.

In that time, the shop has become more than a business, it's a vocation and a place of connection, laughter, and a little bit of magic. From dogs who drag their owners through the door for a free treat, to customers who share stories that make you laugh or cry in equal measure, it has shaped my days in the most unexpected and beautiful ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So much so, that I have started writing it all down and before i knew, I was writing a book. The Pet Shop and Me is part memoir, part love letter to the animals and people who helped me rediscover purpose, hope, and joy. It's filled with funny tales (and tails!), moving moments and a behind the scenes look at what life is really like running the oldest little pet shop in town.

Mav & Me

I never planned to become a writer, but the story wanted to be told. And now, as I balance running the shop and finishing the book, I feel incredibly lucky. To still be here. To still be healing. And to still be surrounded by so much love, both human and furry.

If you are around on Saturday, July 12, my family and I would love to see you at the shop. To join in the fun, the treats and maybe take home a little more than you expected, and of course meet Maverick and Annie, my crazy loveable cockerpoo and Frug!