Catherine Ibberson of St Annes, Lancashire lost 5 stone 8 and a half pounds by following nutritional facts, not fads.

Catherine joined Slimming World after a catalyst of events led to her gaining weight,her husband almost dying after having a heart attack, her father and mother passing away and then herself becoming unwell plus being diagnosed with breast cancer and having a masectomy all led to comfort eating. She was scheduled for reconstruction surgery and knew she needed to be healthier for the surgery but also wanted to feel better about herself.

“I hated the way I looked, hated buying clothes and going shopping so knew something needed to change”

Catherine went on to lose 3.5 st before the surgery and her consultant said this helped her to have less anaesthetic during the procedure, it was easier and less invasive too and the recovery time was much quicker.

“My Slimming World group have always been such a huge support, I loved that losing weight actually mean’t people would talk to me about that rather than the usual well intentioned sympathy about the elephants in the room my my cancer diagnosis. I know people mean well but I was so nice to be talking about something else!”

Catherine really embraced the Food Optimising plan, she loved that it is safe and simple plan, herself and her husband don’t eat ultra processed foods and they found that Food Optimising fits around that (unlike some fad diets that can be restrictive or make you eat an unusual combination of foods - more than half of UK adults say they have tried a fad diet in an attempt to lose weight)

Food Optimising is carefully designed to support health and weight it’s the whole basis (nutritionally and scientifically) of how they designate foods as Free Food, Healthy Extras or Syns. So many of the foods on their Free Foods lists are unprocessed – fruit and vegetables, lean meats, fish, poultry, potatoes and eggs, and members will be naturally limiting more highly processed foods when they enjoy cooking from scratch.

Quote from Dr Amanda Avery

Dr Amanda Avery, Slimming World’s Health and Research Consultant Dietitian, says: “It's easy to fall for quick fixes when social media is flooded with misinformation, especially when we're desperate to lose weight. When it comes to lasting weight loss, we can see from our research how important it is to follow an effective, healthy and sustainable approach.”

Dr Avery says: “It’s completely understandable people want to believe there’s a miracle quick fix to weight loss, but quite simply there isn’t one. Losing weight and keeping it off isn’t easy, it requires change which can be challenging. That’s why choosing an evidence-based approach and making sure you have support along the way, is so important. Staying on track and committed until your efforts become everyday habits is the secret to long term weight loss. Getting support to do that is exactly what Slimming World provides – and has done for 55 years.”

Catherine says,

“All the Slimming World recipes made cooking really easy, we did everything from scratch and there was no need for my husband and I to eat separately as he enjoyed everything too. When we went on holiday I batch cook meals ready for our return too. I would pick up so many top tips from group too”

“I’m a lot more active as well, which is something that’s encouraged as you lose weight with Slimming World – although you’re never pushed or pressured into exercise, it’s all about doing what you enjoy, at your own pace. I swim several times a week and do trampolining and weights at home daily. I love music and I am always asking Alexa to play my favourite song so I can have a dance around the house!”

“Losing weight has given me so much and we recently renewed our wedding vows at Lytham Hall where I am a volunteer and my husband works in the office so what better place to have our special day. I felt like a fairy princess on the day, my outfit was a size 14 something I never dreamed I would be able to achieve. I feel so confident now”

Natalie Meadows, Slimming World Team Developer, says ,

“ I have had the pleasure of watching Catherine’s journey and her smile is always so big, her confidence is infectious and to see the support she gives others and how many people she has inspired and motivated is amazing, she was recently crowned Woman Of The Year in her group in St Annes too. “

Catherine says “ I couldn’t have done it without my fellow members family and friends and consultant Angy Smith, even though I am at target now I still attend group every week, being slim has given me a new lease for life”