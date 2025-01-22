Hydrate and donate for Diabetes UK’s Only Water Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diabetes UK is calling for people from Blackpool to take part in a sponsored challenge which raises vital funds for the charity, this February.

The Only Water Challenge involves cutting back on caffeine, sugary drinks and alcohol for the length of February and drinking nothing but water for the whole month.

All funds raised will go towards Diabetes UK’s work, funding life-saving research and helping people living with diabetes to get the care and support they need.

Clare Howarth, Head of the North region at Diabetes UK, added: “This February, commit to swapping tea breaks for water dates, pints of beer for pints of water and fizzy drinks for sparkling water.

“By taking on the Only Water Challenge, you’ll be standing beside everyone living with diabetes. The money you raise will help fund our vital work, including the development of life-changing treatments and supporting people to live well with diabetes.”

James, who took part in the challenge last year, said: “I highly recommend taking part in Only Water. It's an easy, accessible way to fundraise for Diabetes UK, and a great opportunity to challenge yourself. I surprised myself by sticking with the challenge for the full month – I didn’t realise I had so much willpower!”

People taking part can do the challenge alone or with family, friends, or colleagues. The challenge is running for a second year after a successful pilot event in 2024.

Some of the benefits that participants might see are sleeping better and having more energy are just some of the benefits.

The challenge is not a fasting challenge and people taking part should continue their regular diet with liquids such as protein shakes, soups and smoothies allowed within the remits of the challenge. For those living with diabetes, there may be times when it is necessary to have a sugary drink. It’s important that people do this and stay safe during the challenge, we recommend that you discuss the challenge with your health care professional before taking part if you are unsure.

There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship. To find out more information and register for Only Water, visit onlywater.diabetes.org.uk.