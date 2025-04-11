Huge rise in drug, alcohol and mental health concerns in Blackpool’s children in need since Covid

Family support

New figures released by the Government’s Department for Education and analysed by addiction treatment experts at The UKAT Group show a staggering rise in drug, alcohol and mental health concerns in children in need living in Blackpool flagged during assessments made by social workers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assessments of children living in Blackpool who are in the social care system are undertaken by social workers, and during those assessments, social workers can raise concerns regarding the children in need having drug, alcohol misuse or mental health concerns.

Latest figures for 2024 have been released and analysed in comparison to 2019 figures by drug, alcohol and mental health experts The UKAT Group and their findings are staggering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UKAT Group’s analysis shows that collectively, drug misuse, alcohol misuse or mental health concerns for children in need in Blackpool have risen by a staggering 135% since the Covid crisis.

Concerns for substance misuse in children

Before the pandemic, in 2019, social workers logged 366 reports of drug, alcohol or mental health concerns in the children in the social care system in Blackpool.

This figure has risen by 135% in just five years to 859 reports of concern for the same reasons last year.

The UKAT Group’s analysis shows that in 2019, just 14% of all assessments made by social workers in Blackpool - 2,580- that year found either a drug misuse, alcohol misuse or a mental health concern for children in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, in the figures released for 2024, the same concerns have been logged for over a third (38%) of all assessments made by social workers- 2,310- for children in need in Blackpool that year.

Zaheen Ahmed, Director of Addiction Therapy at The UKAT Group comments;

“These figures are shocking. The children in need in Blackpool have been evidently heavily affected by the Covid crisis and aren’t receiving the help and support they need as concerns about their drug, alcohol or mental health state continues to worsen.

“These figures represent children already in need, presenting with additional concerning behaviours. It is incredibly sad indeed.

“We strongly urge Blackpool Council to invest in children's drug, alcohol and mental health treatment services in this next financial year.”