Housebuilder gives Thornton school a summer outdoor makeover
The Wain Homes team visited the school as part of the company’s Helping Hands initiative, which sees the construction colleagues volunteer their time to support charities, schools and good causes in their local communities.
Wain Homes will soon be launching a new phase of energy efficient homes close to the school at its Kingsley Manor development on Lambs Road, and as well as creating the new outdoor facilities, the team also took part in improving and landscaping the school grounds.
Michelle Harrison, acting assistant head teacher at Stanah Primary School, said “What the Wain Homes team achieved is incredible and we definitely would not have been able to do all that. The area looks fabulous and the children are going to really benefit from the work they put in.
“We now have tidy, landscaped spaces for the children to safely enjoy outdoor learning and play which will make a huge difference to our school. The Wain team worked brilliantly together and showed a real pride in the work they did for us – we would love to have them back again in the future.”
Wain Homes is expected to launch the new phase of three, four and five-bedroom homes at Kingsley Manor this summer and has already invested more than £1.5million into the local community, with primary and secondary education contributions and a £600,000 bus subsidy. The properties will be built to the latest Part L building regulations, meaning larger living spaces and improved energy efficiency leading to significantly lower household bills.
Kingsley Manor has been overseen by site manager Ken Bruney who was recently awarded an NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award for the high quality of construction work at the development.
