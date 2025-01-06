Housebuilder Brings Italian Flavour to Thornton Cleveleys Show Home Launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wain Homes added some Italian flair when the independent housebuilder opened two eagerly anticipated show homes at its Kingsley Manor development in Thornton Cleveleys.

Much loved local restaurant Pulcinella provided a selection of delicious delicacies from their menu for visitors to enjoy as they explored the four bedroom properties now available to view.

Platters of smoked Lancashire salmon, arancini, smoked trout and wasabi vol-au-vents, pasta salad and a selection of Italian cured meats were laid out in the marketing suite which is also available to view.

Max Zampini, who took over the restaurant four years ago after working there for 20 years, said: “I live just five minutes away from Kingsley Manor and it is a great area. We have raised our daughters here and absolutely love it. To be asked to provide a range of small plates for the launch by Wain Homes was a real pleasure and we enjoyed visiting the development.”

Delicious food from local Italian restaurant Pulcinella at the Kingsley Manor show home launch

This is the second phase of the hugely popular development offering a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes with larger family homes from the new house type range now available. All homes at Kingsley Manor have market leading specification including carpets and Amtico flooring throughout, fitted wardrobes to the principal bedroom, oak internal doors and turfed rear gardens.

Andrew Blundell, regional sales director at Wain Homes, said: “Kingsley Manor is a development which was commended by the National House Building Council for the highest standards of construction and this was the first time prospective buyers were able to see inside homes from our brand new housetype range, which have market-leading specifications and are designed to maximise space, energy efficiency and stylish living.

“Our team welcomed dozens of people through the doors over the weekend and the reaction from everyone was really positive, people loved the space and the light in all the rooms and loved the décor and design.

“And a big thank you to the chefs from Pulcinella. Wain Homes is about building communities and it was great to work with a local company which delivered top quality food each day for visitors to enjoy.”

Pulcinella owner Max Zampini (right) with sous chef Tom Downes and Wain Homes sales consultant Ashley Mercer.

The two show homes both offer four bedrooms but totally different layouts.

The detached Candleberry has a traditional layout with formal lounge at the front of the property and a large kitchen / dining / family area with doors out onto the garden spanning the entire back of the property. It’s an expansive space, perfect for socialising and has the practical addition of a large utility are and downstairs cloaks.

On the first floor are four large bedrooms, two of which have en-suite shower rooms, together with a family bathroom and plenty of storage.

The show home has a luxurious feel with sumptuous textures and muted tones.

The semi-detached Walnut is laid out over three floors and is flooded with light through the clever use of Velux windows. On the ground floor the comfortable living room leads through to the kitchen / diner which is big enough for a table of eight and has double doors opening onto the garden.

On the first floor are two bedrooms, lots of storage and a house bathroom while the top floor boats another large en-suite bedroom and a separate fourth bedroom offering infinite possibilities.

Again, the colour scheme is calm with accent tones and clever design touches.

Conveniently located close to the centre of Thornton and also within easy reach of Poulton-le-Fylde, Kingsley Manor has been a favourite for people looking for town centre convenience and good local schools, coupled with easy and quick access to the beautiful countryside which can be found within and around the Fylde.

Prices start from £230,950 for a three-bedroom property.

The show homes are open from 10am-5pm Thursday through to Monday each week.