Houndshill Shopping Centre set to become the Home of the Whopper once again as Burger King® UK due to re-open on 3rd December
The popular brand will open the newly refurbished restaurant inside Houndshill later this week after being closed since 3rd November. Burger King® UK is celebrating the opening by giving the 100th customer who orders at the restaurant on 3rd December 2024 a year’s supply of Burger King® UK at the Blackpool restaurant - that’s one lucky local*
Emma Threlfall, Centre Manager at Houndshill Shopping Centre, commented: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Burger King® UK back to Houndshill after their refurbishment - the store has a sleek new look ideal for shoppers and locals to come in and enjoy the facilities and provide a space for local shoppers to refuel. We can’t wait to see what our customers think of the new store.”
Allana, Restaurant Manager at Blackpool Burger King® UK, said: “The team and I are looking forward to meeting new faces and welcoming back familiar customers to our restaurant! We’re busy preparing for the re-opening and can’t wait to see who our lucky 100th guest will be!”