Houndshill Shopping Centre set to become the Home of the Whopper once again as Burger King® UK due to re-open on 3rd December

A newly refurbished Burger King® UK restaurant at Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool is due to open its doors in the Houndshill food court on Tuesday 3rd December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular brand will open the newly refurbished restaurant inside Houndshill later this week after being closed since 3rd November. Burger King® UK is celebrating the opening by giving the 100th customer who orders at the restaurant on 3rd December 2024 a year’s supply of Burger King® UK at the Blackpool restaurant - that’s one lucky local*

Emma Threlfall, Centre Manager at Houndshill Shopping Centre, commented: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Burger King® UK back to Houndshill after their refurbishment - the store has a sleek new look ideal for shoppers and locals to come in and enjoy the facilities and provide a space for local shoppers to refuel. We can’t wait to see what our customers think of the new store.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allana, Restaurant Manager at Blackpool Burger King® UK, said: “The team and I are looking forward to meeting new faces and welcoming back familiar customers to our restaurant! We’re busy preparing for the re-opening and can’t wait to see who our lucky 100th guest will be!”