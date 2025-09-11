Horizon launches ketamine recovery group to support young people in Blackpool

To tackle growing numbers of people seeking support for ketamine addiction in Blackpool, drug and alcohol service, Horizon, have set up a weekly support group.

Taking place at Winstone House every Tuesday, PROJECT K offers a confidential and safe space for people over 18 to talk about addiction and sensitive health issues.

The idea came from client feedback, with Horizon recovery practitioners Steve Dartnell and Mollie Wilson recognising the need for a dedicated group.

Recovery practitioner, Mollie Wilson, explained: “From what we’ve seen, ketamine use is most common among 18–35 year olds. There are no face-to-face, peer-led groups in the area – that’s why we started PROJECT K for anyone over 18”.

Recovery Practitioners, Steve and Mollie from Horizon, will be running the groups.

PROJECT K will provide a completely safe space for current users or people in recovery from ketamine, empowering them to openly speak to each other about the mental and physical symptoms of using ketamine. Providing education, training and specialist support from Multi agencies working together.

Recovery practitioner, Steve, added: “Ketamine is quite different to most other substances in its culture of usage, as well as effects it has on the mind and body. That’s why it is pivotal to have a group that is specific”.

Chronic ketamine abuse has been known to damage people’s kidneys, liver and bladder, as well as increased heart rate, seizures, high blood pressure and respiratory issues.

He continued: “One of the main symptoms ketamine use is bladder damage, which is why many users seek a safe space for honest conversation with people who understand their situation”.

Steve and Mollie from Horizon.

The group is open to anyone over 18 and not just Horizon service users. The sessions are run on a drop-in basis, with no booking required.

Ketamine, which comes as a clear liquid or white/off-white powder, was originally developed as a medical anaesthetic. Today, while still used in hospitals and veterinary medicine, it is increasingly misused recreationally – leading to rising health and social concerns in Blackpool and beyond.

The Horizon service is funded by Blackpool Council to provide a wide range of drug and alcohol support for all Blackpool residents. They offer information, health screenings, treatments (including opioid substitution therapy) and counselling – all confidential and free.

When is the support group held?

The support group takes place every Tuesday at Winstone House, 199 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3TG.

Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm