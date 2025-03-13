Hooves up for HAPPA education

Understanding and responsible ownership is the key to animal welfare, and Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) are leading the field with their educational programme. The ideal for the charity would be such a shift in knowledge and skills whereby the need for the charity to investigate suffering, cruelty and neglect would be non-existent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing the collective knowhow and expertise of the professional and qualified team at the charity’s base, Shores Hey Farm, Burnley, Lancashire is the answer to reducing horse rescue cases.

Sarah Arthur, Chief Executive Officer, explains: “Sadly, times have changed, the days when children and teenagers could hang out at local stables and play ponies all day, rewarding a day’s hard graft with a pony ride no longer exists. I have fond memories of doing just this myself from as young as eight years of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Opportunities such as this are no longer there, mainly due to the risks involved in doing so and the inability to acquire insurance cover at equestrian establishments. This is leaving a major gap in the equestrian industry and worryingly there isn’t a cost-effective way for individuals to take up the sport under the guidance of others, neither does it instil core values, resilience and empowerment in the new and next generation of horse owners.

Children Grooming the HAPPA Ponies

"We must do our bit to protect horses from exposure to cruelty, neglect and suffering due to lack of awareness and understanding. Therefore, the HAPPA educational agenda is focused on educating those that will listen to what it really takes to care for a horse correctly, a focus for the Charity now and well into the future.

"Educational days for all ages, support groups, school visits and giving support and advice out in the field through the Charity’s Equine Inspectors, our whole team is committed to ensuring the sharing of expertise to care for a horse from the inside, out.”

Why not jump on board and join the HAPPA Education team to begin your horse care journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offering at Shores Hey Farm, Blackhouse Lane, Burnley BB10 3QU includes:-

Hooves Up for HAPPA Education

Own a Pony Days, an exciting opportunity for your child or teenager (aged between 6-16 years) to spend time with our horsey experts and own a HAPPA pony for a day.

Horse Care Courses, CPD accredited and designed for anyone passionate about equine care, this course will boost your confidence in managing horse’s day-to-day needs.

Equine Care and Cake Club, the perfect opportunity to gain essential knowledge about horse care in a welcoming, social setting. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to refresh your skills, this monthly evening event blends education, connection, and sweet treats at the HAPPA Café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pony Squad, An exclusive club for the young horse enthusiast. Your child is guaranteed to have fun whilst learning new skills and making friends.

HAPPA Activity Room

The Pony Club at HAPPA is perfect for beginners and those with a little equine experience ages 6 to 25, such as individuals who have recently welcomed their first pony. You don’t need to own a pony or have any prior horse-related knowledge—just bring your enthusiasm and a willingness to learn.

FREE School Visits, education plays a crucial role in improving the quality of care given to equines, reducing welfare concerns, and preventing neglect and suffering. By educating individuals of all ages about basic horse care and husbandry, we can make a real difference in equine welfare.

Pony Grooming Sessions, have you ever wanted to learn how to care for a horse and groom a horse or pony? Sessions are available in the school holidays.

HAPPA is on a mission to reduce equine welfare cases across the UK through a comprehensive educational programme. Join their mission by exploring what’s on offer www.happa.org.uk