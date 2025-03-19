Honouring Lancashire’s carers: Search for unpaid carer to enjoy luxury retreat to laud dedication, five years on from the pandemic

To mark five years since the pandemic, high-end home care provider Venelle has launched a search for an exceptional unpaid carer to win a luxury retreat at Bowood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Wiltshire – an opportunity for rest and relaxation in recognition of the dedication carers continue to show every day.

Nominations are open to anyone across the UK – including Lancashire – who provides care and support for a loved one - whether it’s a family member caring for a relative, a friend stepping up to provide support, or even someone nominating themselves for the recognition they truly deserve.

With long hours, emotional strain and a continued lack of wider societal recognition, carers spend their lives putting others before themselves – and Venelle is seeking to ensure that one exceptional individual gets the rest they truly deserve, as they look to honour the legacy of care, five years on from the Covid-19 crisis.

The chosen nominee will receive a luxury stay at Bowood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, including access to its stunning spa, fine dining and tranquil grounds, providing a much-needed break from the pressures of caring.

Louise Blezzard is CEO of Venelle, which seeks to honour the dedication of carers, five years on from the pandemic

To help facilitate the logistics of the retreat, the team at Venelle is offering to provide up to three free days of respite care in support, so that there are no concerns about a reduction in care provision.

Louise Blezzard, Founder and CEO of Venelle, said: "Five years ago, carers were on the frontline, working tirelessly to keep people safe in unimaginably difficult circumstances. They made sacrifices, went above and beyond, and helped hold everything together. Yet, despite their vital role, carers still aren’t given the recognition they deserve. We want to honour their efforts – past and present – by giving one outstanding unpaid carer a well-earned moment of rest."

Venelle is inviting nominations from friends, family, colleagues, care recipients, or unpaid carers themselves, highlighting why the nominee deserves this special retreat.

To enter, visit Venelle’s websiteand complete the nomination form.

Bowood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort provides a luxury escape in the heart of a 2,000 acre Wiltshire estate

The competition is open tounpaid carers who provide essential support to a loved one, with entries closing on 31st March 2025 with the winner announced in April.

Commenting on the thinking behind the initiative, Louise Blezzard said: “Caring for a loved one is an act of deep devotion, but it can also be incredibly demanding - both physically and emotionally. Many unpaid carers put their own needs last, going without rest or recognition, simply because they want to do their best for the person they love. Everybody deserves the chance to win a well-earned break, but this is about recognising someone truly exceptional - someone who has gone above and beyond in their role as a carer.”

She added: “And by offering a few days of respite care, we’re making sure that the person they support continues to receive the care they need - so they can truly relax, without any added worries.”

The winner will be determined by a combination of Louise Blezzard at Venelle and Matthew Voyle, General Manager at Bowood, who will make a judgement based on the information received as part of the nomination.

The provision of respite care will seeVenelle’s Director of Care, Kelly Morris, visit the person needing care at their home, where she will talk through how Venelle can best support them whilst their normal carer – the special winner – is away at the retreat.

Following a relaxed conversation about their needs, they will be matched with some of Venelle’s wonderful Personal Assistants, before being able to choose the PA they feel they would have a personal connection with. Ahead of the retreat, Kelly will then come back and introduce the PA to the recipient of respite care to ensure they’re comfortable with their choice.

Venelle’s search is an opportunity to highlight the vital work carers do every single day and to ensure that at least one carer receives the recognition – and the break – they truly deserve, with the initiative firmly supported by the team at Bowood.

MatthewVoyle, General Manager of Bowood House Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, voiced his support, saying: “The care sector and hospitality sector are very similar in many ways. Both of us care for others – and many people in the industry transitioned from hospitality into care at the height of the pandemic. As a sector then, we have enormous respect for the vital contribution that carers make, and we’re delighted to support Venelle in their efforts to reward a worthy carer, with so many doing wonderful, yet unheralded work.”

For more information and to submit a nomination, please visit https://www.venellelife.co.uk/journal/the-caregivers-retreat

For more information about Bowood Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, please visit www.bowood.org