Homecare provider named as one of the top 20 homecare groups in in the UK

A homecare provider with five branches across Cumbria and Lancashire is celebrating after being named in the top 20 homecare groups in the United Kingdom.

Westmorland Homecare has received the accolade from homecare reviews site www.homecare.co.uk in the large and mid-size homecare group category, based on reviews from service users and clients and their family and friends.

Overall, the company – which has branches in South Lakeland; Lancaster and Morecambe; Penrith; Poulton, Fylde and Wyre; and Preston and employs about 360 staff - scored 9.7 out of 10, based on an average of review scores covering its five branches.

There are 966 home care groups and 13,339 homecare providers in the UK.

“We are incredibly proud that Westmorland Homecare has been recognised as one of the top homecare groups in the country,” said the company’s Regional Director Daniel Stainer.

“This is a monumental achievement that reflects the outstanding care, dedication and professionalism shown by every member of our teams. Their continued commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality support to our clients is what makes recognitions like this possible.

“What makes the award especially meaningful is that every piece of feedback is verified by homecare.co.uk and comes directly from the people who matter most – our clients and their families.

“We have always taken pride in putting people first and delivering truly personal-centred care and this award is testament to that.”

Staff from Westmorland Homecare with the award (from left) Georgia, Abbi, Kelsey, Kelly and Lottie

Kelsey Walmsley, one of Westmorland Homecare’s Registered Care Managers, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award. Our wonderful team can adapt to any situation; they are the hero during an emergency, the companion during the loneliest of times, the bright breezy smile needed to perk you up for the day and the gentle touch when things are just a little too much.”

Among the reviews of Westmorland Homecare’s services is one from the daughter of a client, who wrote: “All his care needs are met on an individual assessment and the care plan is reviewed and updated regularly. The management team are excellent and very accessible when needed. The care providers are consistently professional, caring and trustworthy. They all go above and beyond to provide exceptional care to my dad.”

A client wrote: “Since being a client of Westmorland Homecare, I look forward to seeing my carers in the morning. Always very polite and happy. Very professional in administering their caring work. Always ask if they can help with anything else.”

Westmorland Homecare provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing, bathing and living life to the full.

The company was founded in 2017 by Dr Josh Macaulay and Dr Chris Moss. They had experience of caring for people in their NHS roles as an A&E doctor and anaesthetist, as well as family experience, but wanted to help people more than just whilst in hospital.

“Every individual should be free to remain in their home as long as they wish, they should be able to be as active and independent as ever before and should continue to have rich and fulfilling lives,” said Dr Moss.

“That is the Westmorland Homecare mission and something we are dedicated to delivering every day.

“Our operations in Kendal and South Lakeland have twice been awarded Outstanding status by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for being Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and a Well-led organisation. This recognition by the CQC is something we consider to be the benchmark and a standard below which we are committed to never fall below.”

Reviews site www.homecare.co.uk hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find home care that is right for their needs, location and budget.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:“People are living longer with multiple health conditions. This has led to homecare providers, which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes, to become fundamental to health and social care in Britain.

“Westmorland Homecare has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top homecare group. It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 homecare groups in the UK.

“Our reviews and awards are a crucial source of information for people looking for good quality homecare and provide a vital insight into the standard and kind of care given by providers.”