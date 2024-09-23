Homecare provider helps wheelchair-bound client enjoy a trip to the beach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A homecare provider has helped a wheelchair-bound client enjoy a trip to the beach, where he dipped his toes in the sea and had a picnic with his family.

A homecare provider has helped a wheelchair-bound client enjoy a trip to the beach, where he dipped his toes in the sea and had a picnic with his family.

Joe Hodgkinson, who has cerebral palsy and autism, spent several hours on Fleetwood beach with Lauren Chadwick, a homecare assistant at Westmorland Homecare’s Poulton, Fylde and Wyre branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They used one of the special wheelchairs provided by the charity Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs, which are designed to make it easy for people to use a wheelchair on sand.

Joe Hodgkinson at Fleetwood beach

“It made me feel good because I could get the feeling of being on the beach much better,” said Joe, 36, who lives at Pilling with his mum and dad. “It was very hot and Lauren took me to the water’s edge so I could dip my toes in the sea.”

There was also a special surprise for Joe – his mum, sister and two nephews joined him there and the family had a picnic on the beach.

Joe has been a client of Westmorland Homecare for 18 months. Homecare assistant Lauren, 28, who lives at Blackpool, visits him at least twice a week to provide day-to-day support, personal care, companionship and to take him on outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We go out shopping, ten pin bowling, to the cinema and to play crazy pool at The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre at Garstang,” said Lauren.

Joe Hodgkinson prepares to dip his toes in the water during his visit to Fleetwood beach with Lauren

“It is all about promoting Joe’s independence and letting him go out and experience something new. It is his choice – we do what he wants to do.”

She explained that Joe had received a leaflet about Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs. “It is something he’s not done before so we encouraged him to give it a go.”

Lauren drove Joe to Fleetwood and they used one of the wheelchairs, which have large rubber tyres full of air, which means they are easy to push on sand and can go in the water. The wheelchairs are free to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The charity is absolutely amazing,” said Lauren. “It has loads of wheelchairs for all sorts of needs, as well as a hoist to help people get into the wheelchair and other equipment to help them enjoy the beach.

“A volunteer was there to help us get on to the beach and once you are there it is just like pushing a normal wheelchair. We went quite fast along the beach.”

She said they and Joe’s family were there for about two and a half hours. “We played beach volleyball and made a truck out of sand for his nephew,” said Lauren.

“I have been seeing Joe for more than a year and it is probably one of the best visits we have made. It was lovely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe, who grew up in Pilling and attended St John’s Primary School in the village and Hornby High School, has always used a wheelchair.

Joe said that Westmorland Homecare looked after him very well. He had enjoyed his trip to the beach and would like to go back.

Jade Street, Care Coordinator - Recruitment & Community Engagement at the Poulton, Fylde and Wyre branch, said that the whole ethos of Westmorland Homecare was about enriching the lives of clients and trips such as the one to the beach and the existence of Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs helped people such as Joe to create wonderful memories.

Westmorland Homecare provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home. Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing, bathing and living life to the full.

Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs is a charity which relies on donations to buy and maintain its equipment.

Anyone planning to visit Fleetwood beach should note the tide times before they go.