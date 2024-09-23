Homecare provider helps wheelchair-bound client enjoy a trip to the beach
A homecare provider has helped a wheelchair-bound client enjoy a trip to the beach, where he dipped his toes in the sea and had a picnic with his family.
Joe Hodgkinson, who has cerebral palsy and autism, spent several hours on Fleetwood beach with Lauren Chadwick, a homecare assistant at Westmorland Homecare’s Poulton, Fylde and Wyre branch.
They used one of the special wheelchairs provided by the charity Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs, which are designed to make it easy for people to use a wheelchair on sand.
“It made me feel good because I could get the feeling of being on the beach much better,” said Joe, 36, who lives at Pilling with his mum and dad. “It was very hot and Lauren took me to the water’s edge so I could dip my toes in the sea.”
There was also a special surprise for Joe – his mum, sister and two nephews joined him there and the family had a picnic on the beach.
Joe has been a client of Westmorland Homecare for 18 months. Homecare assistant Lauren, 28, who lives at Blackpool, visits him at least twice a week to provide day-to-day support, personal care, companionship and to take him on outings.
“We go out shopping, ten pin bowling, to the cinema and to play crazy pool at The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre at Garstang,” said Lauren.
“It is all about promoting Joe’s independence and letting him go out and experience something new. It is his choice – we do what he wants to do.”
She explained that Joe had received a leaflet about Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs. “It is something he’s not done before so we encouraged him to give it a go.”
Lauren drove Joe to Fleetwood and they used one of the wheelchairs, which have large rubber tyres full of air, which means they are easy to push on sand and can go in the water. The wheelchairs are free to use.
“The charity is absolutely amazing,” said Lauren. “It has loads of wheelchairs for all sorts of needs, as well as a hoist to help people get into the wheelchair and other equipment to help them enjoy the beach.
“A volunteer was there to help us get on to the beach and once you are there it is just like pushing a normal wheelchair. We went quite fast along the beach.”
She said they and Joe’s family were there for about two and a half hours. “We played beach volleyball and made a truck out of sand for his nephew,” said Lauren.
“I have been seeing Joe for more than a year and it is probably one of the best visits we have made. It was lovely.”
Joe, who grew up in Pilling and attended St John’s Primary School in the village and Hornby High School, has always used a wheelchair.
Joe said that Westmorland Homecare looked after him very well. He had enjoyed his trip to the beach and would like to go back.
Jade Street, Care Coordinator - Recruitment & Community Engagement at the Poulton, Fylde and Wyre branch, said that the whole ethos of Westmorland Homecare was about enriching the lives of clients and trips such as the one to the beach and the existence of Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs helped people such as Joe to create wonderful memories.
