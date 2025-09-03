Historic trams in line for Lightpool return

Blackpool’s iconic heritage trams are on track to stage a comeback next month during the town’s popular Lightpool festival.

Following thorough checks by independent experts, two historic trams have been given the green light to return to service during the event, set to take place between October 15 and November 1.

Built in 1965 and shaped like an illuminated ship, 'HMS Blackpool' will be joined by an iconic 1930s 'Balloon' double-decker for a series of pre-bookable tours scheduled to run along the seafront during the festival.

Martin Gurr, Heritage Operations Manager at Blackpool Trams, explained: “Final preparations are now being put in place for the transfer of both trams to our Starr Gate depot, where they can be prepared for service.

Setting sail along the promenade, Tram 736 (HMS Blackpool).

“Once they’re back in operation, the trams will be crewed by fully-trained Blackpool Transport drivers and conductors to ensure planned trips meet the latest industry regulations.”

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, commented: “We’ve always known how important heritage trams are to our visitor economy. They are a big part of our history and heritage, and it will be great to see them back on the tracks.

“We’ve worked exceptionally hard with Blackpool Transport to make sure they can return for Lightpool Festival, and I really hope that people enjoy seeing the trams and more importantly show their commitment by booking on the pre-paid tours.

“This is one of the real benefits of having a transport company wholly owned by the council, that we can work together and find solutions to put our town first.”

Tram 717, an iconic double-decker, is set for a return to service.

One of several feature trams created specifically to carry passengers on tours through the famous Blackpool Illuminations, HMS Blackpool (fleet number 736) was designed to resemble a sea-going frigate. Equipped with strings of lights and even a ship’s horn, the novelty vehicle has become a firm favourite with tram fans.

Meanwhile, enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys a little transport nostalgia will welcome the return of tram 717. Built in 1934 by English Electric Co as one of 27 highly capable double-decker trams with a unique balloon shape, the flagship of the heritage fleet was fully restored in 2000, complete with its original striking green and cream livery.

“Both trams have played a prominent role in the history of Blackpool’s tramway, and it’s fitting they will be the first from our historic fleet returning to the promenade following a complete overhaul of our heritage operations,” Martin added.

Further details about the forthcoming heritage tours will be released in due course, while information on Blackpool’s Lightpool Festival can be found here.