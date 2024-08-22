Highfield Leadership Academy pupils prepare for promising futures after GCSE achievements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The school community at Highfield Leadership Academy is celebrating the class of 2024 as they receive their GCSE and BTec results.

Xander Sieradzki – Highfield’s Deputy Head Boy ­– is one of many pupils who made outstanding progress at the school, developing his confidence and leadership skills to become a superb role model for others. He was delighted to receive seven GCSE grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7, along with a BTec Distinction*. Xander’s success has enabled him to secure a place at Blackpool Sixth Form studying A levels in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Reflecting on his achievements, Xander said: ‘’I am so pleased with my results. I can’t quite believe it! I’ve always been determined to succeed, and I am grateful for all the support I have had at Highfield Leadership Academy (HLA). I think having good friends, a supportive family and getting involved in pupil leadership work has given me confidence, encouraged me to be ambitious and allowed me to believe that when you work hard, amazing things are possible. I will miss HLA but I look forward to the future.”

Another of the school’s high achievers is Fatima Hashemi who was awarded one grade 9, seven grade 8s, one grade 6 and a BTec Merit. She will join Blackpool Sixth Form in September to study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Economics. Delighted with her results, Fatima said: “I’m so happy and relieved that my hard work has enabled me to achieve a good set of results. My family, friends and teachers gave me the support I needed to keep improving. I am thankful for all the opportunities I have had at HLA and proud of myself for always being willing to be my best.”

Joining Fatima at Blackpool Sixth Form is Malak Lasledj, who has overcome challenges during her education to achieve three grade 8s, four grade 7s, one grade 6 and a Level 2 BTec. Thanking the school staff, Malak said: ‘’I am grateful for all the support the staff have given me - they have helped me to be my best. All the hard work was worth it, and I am looking forward to studying Maths, Accounting and Business at Blackpool Sixth Form.’’

Pupils from Highfield Leadership Academy celebrate results

With a future career in Law in her sights, Katie Jones will go onto study A levels in Law, Modern History and English Literature at Blackpool Sixth Form after achieving fantastic results including one grade 8, three grade 7s and three grade 6s. Speaking about her results, Katie said: “I am glad that I fully immersed myself in academy life, from charity work to debating competitions and leadership projects, I have enjoyed myself at HLA. I am proud of my results and I aspire to become a barrister. It has not always been easy but when you have the right people around you, success is possible.’’

Pupil Bobby Burgoyne has been a committed member of the Combined Cadet Force at Highfield Leadership Academy, and was recently awarded the Tommy Trophy in recognition of his contributions to fundraising in the local community. To add to this accolade, he was thrilled to receive his GCSEs which include one grade 9, one grade 8, three grade 7s, two grade 6s, two grade 5s and a BTec Merit. Bobby – who will now go on to study at MPCT Chorley Military College – said: “I have enjoyed my time at HLA. The more you put into school life the more you get out of it. I am proud of my results and everything I have achieved through the Combined Cadet Force leadership programme.”

Kim Greenwood, Principal at Highfield Leadership Academy, said: “Our pupils have demonstrated incredible commitment and have risen to every challenge with determination and enthusiasm. Their success is a celebration of their talent and hard work, the support from our dedicated staff, and the encouragement from their families. Congratulations to all our pupils as they take their next steps, whether in further education, apprenticeships, or as they step onto the career ladder.”