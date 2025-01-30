Highfield Leadership Academy honoured for commitment to equal access football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Highfield Leadership Academy is one of 14 schools in Blackpool that has been commended for its commitment to offering football for all pupils with the awarding of the Equal Access trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awarded as part of the Barclays Girls’ Football School Partnerships – a national scheme designed to boost the number of girls playing football – the Equal Access trophy is presented to schools that display a resolute commitment to offering football to both male and female pupils across core PE lessons and extra-curricular enrichment sessions.

To earn Equal Access status, staff at Highfield Leadership Academy have had to report on the school’s efforts to Active Blackpool, a council-led body aimed at increasing participation in sport and physical activity throughout the region. Out of 42 participating schools across the borough, Highfield Leadership Academy is one of just 14 to have been awarded this pioneering recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to sessions held during the school day, each year group at Highfield Leadership Academy has football teams for both boys and girls, allowing more pupils to participate in the sport and compete against other local schools.

Pupils from Highfield Leadership Academy celebrate being awarded the Equal Access Trophy

During the autumn term, girls from Years 7-9 took part in a fun-filled tournament for key stage 3 pupils while the highlight of the school’s football calendar – the local schools’ football league – will kick off following the February half-term, with both boys’ and girls’ teams competing.

Speaking about receiving the Equal Access trophy, Jennifer Driffill, Director of Learning for PE at Highfield Leadership Academy, said:

“Girls' football is really popular amongst our pupils. It is great to be recognised for their dedication and passion for the sport which is evident for anyone to see. With the success of the England Lionesses, girls' football is only going to rise, and it is great to have such positive role models for our young people.”