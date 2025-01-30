Highfield Leadership Academy honoured for commitment to equal access football
Awarded as part of the Barclays Girls’ Football School Partnerships – a national scheme designed to boost the number of girls playing football – the Equal Access trophy is presented to schools that display a resolute commitment to offering football to both male and female pupils across core PE lessons and extra-curricular enrichment sessions.
To earn Equal Access status, staff at Highfield Leadership Academy have had to report on the school’s efforts to Active Blackpool, a council-led body aimed at increasing participation in sport and physical activity throughout the region. Out of 42 participating schools across the borough, Highfield Leadership Academy is one of just 14 to have been awarded this pioneering recognition.
In addition to sessions held during the school day, each year group at Highfield Leadership Academy has football teams for both boys and girls, allowing more pupils to participate in the sport and compete against other local schools.
During the autumn term, girls from Years 7-9 took part in a fun-filled tournament for key stage 3 pupils while the highlight of the school’s football calendar – the local schools’ football league – will kick off following the February half-term, with both boys’ and girls’ teams competing.
Speaking about receiving the Equal Access trophy, Jennifer Driffill, Director of Learning for PE at Highfield Leadership Academy, said:
“Girls' football is really popular amongst our pupils. It is great to be recognised for their dedication and passion for the sport which is evident for anyone to see. With the success of the England Lionesses, girls' football is only going to rise, and it is great to have such positive role models for our young people.”