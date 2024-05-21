Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The stars shone brightly at Blackpool Coastal Housing’s (BCH) community awards ceremony on Thursday, as Highfield Leadership Academy's 'Highfield Helpers' were honoured with the prestigious Young Leader Award. This accolade recognises the outstanding voluntary work carried out by the group in their local community.

The BCH Awards, held at Blackpool’s iconic Imperial Hotel, brought together over 130 community volunteers and invited guests, including the Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Gillian Campbell. The event marked the first opportunity in over four years to celebrate the remarkable contributions made by individuals and community groups, particularly notable after the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Established in 2019, the Highfield Helpers are a group of pupil volunteers from Highfield Leadership Academy dedicated to serving the local community. Their initiatives aim to improve the lives of Blackpool residents, with a particular focus on tackling social isolation and loneliness amongst the elderly and vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its inception as an intergenerational IT club to boost elderly residents’ confidence when going online, the 'Highfield Helpers' have spearheaded numerous impactful projects that have left a lasting impression on their community.

Highfield Helpers illuminate Blackpool's community spirit at BCH Awards 2024

During the pandemic, the group adapted their efforts by reaching out to isolated individuals and their neighbours with gifts and messages of friendship. Their project 'Kindness Calls' saw members volunteer to make weekly calls to housebound or socially isolated individuals, providing much needed social contact and support.

The group's impact extends beyond the pandemic, with initiatives like ‘Bill’s Kindness Kitchen’ in partnership Amazing Graze, the community pen pal project, and the establishment of a club for elderly and vulnerable people in sheltered accommodation. These projects, along with others aimed at supporting local charities and families in need, showcase the Highfield Helpers' dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of others.

At the BCH Awards 2024, the Young Leader Award recognised the Highfield Helpers' exceptional contributions. The judges praised the group for consistently demonstrating their commitment to improving the wellbeing of their community. It was clear that their efforts not only provide invaluable support to Blackpool’s residents but also help pupils to develop essential communication and leadership skills while fostering a strong sense of social responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils Nabil Hasan, Izzy Donno Franklin, Astrid Danaila, Layla-May Lucas, Spencer Willetts, Katie Jones, Maisy Head, Darci Rowcroft, Lola Norris, Jason Shergold and Macy Rathbone received certificates to commemorate their outstanding work. Additionally, the school received a glass trophy in recognition of the Highfield Helpers' collective achievements.