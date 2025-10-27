Heritage tram tours extended into November

HMS Blackpool tram will be setting sail along the seafront in November.

Following the successful return of heritage tours earlier this month, Blackpool Transport has revealed plans to continue running special trips featuring one of its best-loved trams until the end of November.

On Friday and Saturday nights, HMS Blackpool (fleet number 736) will be setting sail along the seafront to the delight of both passengers and passers-by.

Jane Cole, Blackpool Transport’s Managing Director, explained: “Our special Illuminations Tours during the Lightpool Festival are proving a huge hit, and have completely sold out.

“To make sure that even more people can enjoy a nostalgic trip on board one of our historic vehicles, our dedicated team has put together a plan that will see three trips a night on both Friday and Saturday evenings.”

As during Lightpool, the tram will run from the Pleasure Beach to Little Bispham, but as the dark nights draw in, timings have been brought forward by half an hour.

Departures will be at 17:30, 19:00 and 20:30 on November 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29, with tickets for the trips going on sale from today (Monday, October 27).

Designed to resemble a sea-going frigate, HMS Blackpool will be used for the tours, except on Saturday, November 29, when it’s due to make a special guest appearance at Fleetwood lights. This will offer the opportunity for a ride on a double-decker tram famed for its balloon-like shape.

“Once again, we expect these special trips to be very popular, and anyone who wants to join them will need to book in advance,” Jane said.

“We’re all thrilled to be able to extend the tours further into the illuminations season and can’t wait to welcome even more people aboard for an evening to remember,” she added.

Tickets for the trips are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children and include unlimited travel on Blackpool Transport’s regular tram services on the same day as the booked trip. Further information, including details on how to book, can be found here.