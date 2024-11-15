Help for struggling families in Blackpool this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Blackpool and across the Fylde Coast to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Blackpool Salvation Army distributed gifts to more than 2,500 children and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army church leader Captain Naomi Clifton said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

The church on Raikes Parade will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys as well as non-perishable food items until Sunday 8th December. Drop off times will be from 9:30am – 3pm Monday to Friday and from 12pm – 1pm on Sundays. The Salvation Army Donation Centre on Preston New Road will also be a drop off point and items can be donated Monday – Saturday from 9am – 5pm.

For people that are unable to donate a toy but wish to contribute to the appeal, financial donations can be made via Just Giving www.justgiving.com/thesalvationarmychristmas-2024-206

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts, see our website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal